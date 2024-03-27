Citroën Basalt Vision: the SUV Coupé makes its debut

Citroën has revealed the first images of the Basalt Vision, a new SUV Coupé that will join the brand’s lineup in South America and India in 2024. This new model combines the sleekness and dynamism of a Coupé, the practicality and robustness of a raised SUV, and the balance and spaciousness of a family car.

Citroën unveils Basalt Vision: a bold new SUV Coupé

Developed in South America, the Basalt will support Citroën’s international growth alongside the C3 and Aircross in the brand’s key markets. All three models are part of the same C-Cubed program to bring cars with strong character and a unique on-board comfort experience to the market. The Basalt Vision is a very close representation of the model that will be offered to customers in 2024. The Basalt Vision anticipates the French brand’s future B-SUV coupé, which will start production towards the end of the year in Brazil and debut on the market in 2025. Although it is a prototype, the final version is expected to be practically identical.

The front end is similar to that of the C3 Aircross, but more attractive than the C3 sedan. The only differences from the C3 Aircross are the greater number of aluminum-colored details and the presence of split headlights with the X-shaped light signature and a large trapezoidal air intake divided in two.

The major differences between the Citroën C3 Aircross and the Basalt Vision appear in profile, from the B-pillar to the rear, with a more pronounced fastback roofline, a high beltline that continues towards the tailgate, shaping the rear cladding and a spoiler. The headlights, as announced in the teaser a few days ago, are rectangular. Like most SUVs, this one also has black plastic protection on the entire lower part of the bodywork and on the bumpers. The roof is also painted black, as are the mirror caps and alloy wheels.

No photos of the interior have been revealed yet, but in some images you can see details such as the top of the multimedia system screen and the steering wheel. According to spy photos leaked in recent months, the dashboard will be similar to that of the C3 Aircross with two displays, a 7″ one for the instrumentation and a 10″ one for the infotainment system.

After its presentation, the SUV coupé is expected to be launched in India in the coming months and will start production at the Brazilian plant in Porto Real towards the last quarter of this year. It will arrive on the market in 2025, thus respecting the company’s planned program to launch a product from the C-Cubed project every year.

Thierry Koskas, Citroën’s Global CEO, said: “We are delighted to present the third model in the program designed to drive Citroën’s international growth. Our teams are firmly committed to realizing, in the coming months, this innovative vision of the SUV coupé, which exudes bold design, interior space and unique on-board comfort. Developed and produced locally, we are confident that the Basalt Vision will attract a large number of customers and strengthen our position in key markets. We look forward to telling you more about it.”