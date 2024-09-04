Stellantis in Mexico: exponential growth, record August for all brands

The automotive group exceeds expectations and records its best month since 2008, up 9 percent year-on-year. Ram 700 and Ram 1200 are Mexican favorites.

Stellantis brands captivate Mexico with record August

The Stellantis automotive group is continuing to cluster successes as far as the car market in Mexico is concerned. In addition to leading the way in terms of zero-emission mobility (we have already discussed the effectiveness of ethanol in Brazil), sales in some of the U.S. markets continue to provide good news. In fact, the month of August proved to be a really good period for the group, which put in its best result since as far back as 2008, with total cars sold coming in at 8507 units. The increase recorded, is 9% if we take as reference the same period last year, a numerical detail that testifies to the commitment and growing constancy of interest that the Mexican public has for Stellantis vehicles.

Stellantis’ Sales Director for Mexico, namely Antonio Camalich, also spoke on this subject. In fact, he wanted to emphasize that the results achieved stem from the group’s continuous evolutionary work. In a special way, the numbers achieved by Stellantis in Mexico are due to the excellent offer of reliable vehicles for work

Success thanks to Ram and Peugeot

The brand that most expressed itself in the best way was Ram, which achieved great success especially with its Ram 700 and Ram 1200 models. Ram also managed to confirm its leadership in the pickup segment, recording a 6 percent increase in sales over the previous year. In addition to pickup trucks, it was all models in the Ram range that were most consistently requested by the Mexican public, a sign of great appreciation for the brand. Commercial vehicles of the Peugeot brand also contributed positively to this excellent result, as the offer of reliable and well-performing vehicles found favor with Mexican customers.

And other commercial models Stellantis also make their mark in Mexico

In Mexico, Stellantis’ successes in the commercial models do not only come in the form of commercial models, as brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo have also made their mark. Starting with Fiat, the numbers recorded speak of an increase in sales that occurred thanks to desirable models such as Pulse and Mobi. Jeep, on the other hand, posted a good sales increase of 23 percent over last year, with excellent performance of all models in the range available. Peugeot, got a very good response from the Mexican public, in fact, thanks to its completely renewed range, sales even doubled when compared to the year 2022. As for the Dodge brand, there were as many as 1,300 units sold, with the Charger as the big favorite. Finally, we also find Alfa Romeo growing steadily, presenting an increasingly complete and competitive range in all kinds of markets.

Amidst ups and downs, Stellantis continues its path of brand solidity for the Mexican market, with numbers that suggest and hint at a positive future for the entire automotive group. The company, in fact, is continuing to invest substantially in new projects and ever-improving technologies in order to always be the best reference point for the needs of the global public.