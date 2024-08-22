Ram 700 Laramie CVT Turbo 2024: new version of the pickup makes its debut

Since its debut, the 2024 Ram 700 has revolutionized the concept of compact pickup trucks. It has established itself as the most capable, versatile, safe, and technologically advanced vehicle in its category, representing the most complete and innovative option in the small pickup segment in Mexico. Designed to meet both the professional needs of industrial, construction, and commercial sectors, as well as those related to recreational activities, the 2024 Ram 700 stands out for its versatility.

Stellantis has introduced the Ram 700 Laramie CVT Turbo with an exclusive 1.0 Turbo Flex engine in Mexico

The Mexican market welcomes for the first time the RAM 700 Laramie CVT Turbo, a vehicle that embodies luxury, comfort, and practicality in the small pickup segment. This model fully leverages the excellent capabilities, versatility, safety, and advanced technology typical of the series, further elevating its qualities thanks to the new 1.0L Turbo 3-cylinder engine, which offers truly remarkable performance.

The new 2024 RAM 700 Laramie CVT stands out not only for its innovative engine but also for its renewed front design. The completely redesigned RAM grille and the integration of fog lights into the body give the vehicle a fresh and bold look. This new front end unequivocally communicates the model’s dynamism, a characteristic that, combined with other qualities, makes the RAM 700 Laramie CVT Turbo a benchmark in its category.

The new RAM 700 Laramie CVT 1.0L Turbo is equipped with the innovative Turbo 200 Flex engine. This powertrain, part of the multi-award-winning GSE T3 family developed by Stellantis, is a 1.0L 3-cylinder, 12-valve engine with a Multipoint sequential injection system. With its 118 horsepower, it guarantees brilliant performance without compromising fuel efficiency.

The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, offering smooth and responsive driving. The RAM 700 1.0L Turbo stands out for its excellent driving dynamics, further enhanced by the possibility of using manual mode, allowing the driver greater control and enjoyment of the driving experience. The RAM 700 Laramie CVT Turbo distinguishes itself with the advanced synergy between mechanical and electronic technology. The CVT automatic transmission, thanks to its sophisticated technical calibration, responds optimally to various accelerator pedal inputs. This translates into a particularly smooth ride, free from jerks or jolts typically associated with traditional gear changes, both during acceleration and deceleration.

The CVT automatic transmission of the RAM 700 Laramie CVT Turbo stands out for its remarkable adaptability. It manages speed variations, both uphill and downhill, smoothly and imperceptibly for the driver. The AutoStick manual mode enriches the driving experience, emulating a 7-speed manual transmission through the gear lever. The sporty aspect of the vehicle is further enhanced by the paddle shifters on the steering wheel, which allow for quick gear changes.

The suspension system of the RAM 700 Laramie CVT Turbo has been designed to ensure durability and safety in every component. The careful combination of springs, shock absorbers, axles, bars, and tie rods ensures optimal vehicle performance even when fully loaded, offering a high level of safety and comfort to occupants. The front suspension adopts the McPherson strut scheme with independent wheels. They are equipped with double-acting hydraulic telescopic shock absorbers, coil springs, and a stabilizer bar. Their dimensions and calibration have been specifically calibrated to ensure durability and robustness, in line with the body characteristics, intended use, and gross vehicle weight.

The rear, on the other hand, is equipped with a rigid axle suspension. This solution employs double-acting hydraulic shock absorbers and longitudinal parabolic springs, ensuring the stability of the rear axle. This configuration effectively balances the stresses due to load and body, both when the vehicle is fully loaded and when it is unloaded.

All versions of the Ram 700 are equipped with the TC+ electronic differential locking system, whose optimized calibration ensures more effective traction control in light off-road driving conditions.

This advanced system significantly improves vehicle maneuverability in critical situations. It works by eliminating the slippage of the front wheel lacking grip and intelligently distributing the necessary torque to the wheel with greater traction. Thanks to this technology, the Ram 700 is able to safely tackle a variety of obstacles typical of light off-roading, such as sand, loose soil, mud, gravel, or ice sheets.

The TC+ system can be activated by the driver at any time via a button on the central dashboard, automatically deactivating above 65 km/h. The 2024 Ram 700 is equipped with ABS brakes with ventilated front discs and rear drums, integrated with the electronic brakeforce distribution system (EBD). The latter optimizes the distribution of braking force between the front and rear axles, ensuring greater control and stability during braking. The front seats are equipped with seat belts with pretensioners, further increasing occupant protection.