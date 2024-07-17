Fiat Titano becomes Ram 1200 in Mexico: pickup cheaper than in Brazil

A new Ram 1200 is coming to Mexico; it is a mid-size pickup truck that comes to the public as the twin brother of the Fiat Titano, a car already present and well known in the Brazilian market. Produced by the Stellantis Group, this new model was created to distinguish itself through its particularly competitive price and interesting technical features.

Fiat Titano arrives in Mexico as Ram 1200

This decision to put the Fiat Titano on the market under the new name of Ram 1200 in Mexico is the enactment of a concrete response to a very specific marketing strategy. In fact, although Fiat is well-known in the American country, the Ram brand currently enjoys greater popularity.

Ram 1200 is being made available to the public in two different configurations, which would be one with a double cab and one with a single cab. However, both versions are equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can deliver up to 207 hp of power and 31.2 kgfm of torque. Transmission for either version includes a six-speed gearbox, both manual and automatic. Another very interesting feature of the Ram 1200 is that of its considerable cargo capacity. It may vary, indeed, between 1,150 and 1,210 kg depending on the variant being chosen. Conversely, its towing capacity is up to 3,000 kg.

When compared to the Fiat Titano that is currently sold in Brazil, the Ram 1200 features a quite different engine. In Brazil, the pickup truck mounts a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine that delivers 180 hp of power and 40.8 kgfm of torque. Its towing capacity is 3.5 tons and its cargo capacity is up to 1,020 kg. As we can see, the comparison is rather to do with the new Ram 1200, which has far superior features.

Other than all the details we have already listed, one of the strengths of the Ram 1200 is also its competitive price. In Mexico, the pickup starts at R$137,000, a significantly lower price than the R$219,990 charged for the Fiat Titano in Brazil. Given all these features, we can definitely say that the Ram 1200’s arrival in Mexico is an interesting innovation for the midsize pickup market, and one that has great potential to outperform the competition in its target sector.