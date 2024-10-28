Stellantis Heritage presents the exclusive 4C – Collezione GT “Nicola Larini” project

Each of the one-of-a-kind cars sports a livery inspired by the iconic Giulia GTs of the 1970s. Personalized with Larini’s signature and unique details, these cars represent a tribute to the champion. An exclusive tribute that underscores the deep bond between the driver and the Italian brand. Produced as part of the Stellantis Heritage “Reloaded by Creators” program, here are the three exclusive “Nicola Larini” 4Cs.

Stellantis Heritage unveils the 4C project – “Collezione GT Nicola Larini”

To celebrate the indissoluble bond between Alfa Romeo and Nicola Larini, 1993 DTM champion with the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, the Stellantis Heritage department (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth) has conceived and developed the 4C – Collezione GT “Nicola Larini” project , which will present three unique and spectacular models based on the supercar that brought the Biscione brand back to the U.S. in 2014.

The project has been unveiled today in a video made in Turin at the Officine Classiche and the virtual room of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, where Nicola Larini met up with Alessandro Ravera, Special Vehicles Operations Manager at Stellantis Heritage, and Alessandro Maccolini, the current Alfa Romeo Design Project Manager and the designer of the 4C. The video provides an exhilarating preview of these three collector’s items and highlights their exclusive look.

Hence the decision to create this tribute to the 4Cs

The decision to create this 4C tribute? Well, did not come about by chance. Nicola Larini had always expressed immense admiration for this vehicle, appreciating qualities which only a professional driver could comprehend, like its lightness, speed, reactivity, and grip. With a bold and aerodynamic design inspired by Alfa Romeo icons of the past, the 4C is a sporty vehicle with two bucket seats, rear-wheel drive, and a centrally placed engine, which is still impressive for a compact sports car today and capable of sending shivers down the spines of Alfa Romeo fans around the world.

Produced as part of the Stellantis Heritage “Reloaded by Creators” program, the three exclusive 4C “Nicola Larini” vehicles are the result of changes made to preexisting cars. More specifically, the three captivating liveries chosen by Tuscan driver, Stellantis Heritage, and the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo play a key role in its look and pay homage to the Italian brand’s trademark audacity when it comes to choosing distinctive and memorable colors. In fact, the 4C – Collezione GT “Nicola Larini” was inspired by the original liveries of the iconic 1970s Giulia GT and comes in Verde Pino, Rosso Prugna and Giallo Ocra (Pine Green, Plum Red, and Ochre Yellow) all of which are enhanced by white accents on the front and rear bumper.

Alessandro Ravera: “Each of these three truly fabulous vehicles, which combine sportiness and glamour, will be accompanied by an Alfa Romeo Classiche certificate of authenticity. We’d like to recall that we have involved Larini in this new project on the occasion of the 1000 Miglia 2024, which will see him behind the wheel of our splendid 1954 Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport Spider. The return of the champ to Alfa Romeo racing has all motorsport fans excited, especially Alfisti. And today, with the 4C – Collezione GT “Nicola Larini”, we know we are providing the entire Alfa Romeo crew with yet another unforgettable experience in the pursuit of the brand’s most cherished values.”

Nicola Larini’s words “How do I feel when it comes to the Alfa Romeo 4C?”

Nicola Larini states: “What emotions do I feel when it comes to the Alfa Romeo 4C? Well, too many to name. But, honestly, I would rather speak about “sensations”, because I had the chance to fully get to know, experience, and drive it on a real proving ground like Balocco. I had the opportunity to push it to its limits there, and I understood that, despite being a road vehicle, it was made for the racetrack. Due to its capabilities, you can’t understand how secure it is until you push it to the edge. It’s also comfortable enough to be a hatchback, but features unparalleled performance, especially in terms of safety. I’ve never driven such an easy car to manage at high speeds, which is the most important thing when dealing with powerful vehicles. I think that the 4C will forever remain in the hearts of car enthusiasts and, especially, new owners of the new collection which bears my name. I hope they enjoy the very best sporty driving experience.”

Pine Green, Plum Red, and Ochre Yellow, three colors which are part of Alfa Romeo’s history – Alessandro Maccolini’s words

Alessandro Maccolini explains: “Together with Nicola, we have chosen Pine Green, Plum Red, and Ochre Yellow, three colors which are part of Alfa Romeo’s history and were featured on the 1970s Giulia GT and GTV. On the 4C, the colors were slightly revisited to make them more compatible with its body. Moreover, in a nod to its racing heritage, we worked on the graphic design to produce a specific livery for each model. We listened to Nicola’s suggestions to recreate a racing feel on the interiors as well. For instance, we used a black microfiber to remove anything that could cause reflections within the vehicle, while making sure to maintain the grip required for the seat and steering wheel.”

These three lively and vibrant colors further emphasize the sculptural shape of the Alfa Romeo supercar. They are enhanced by the inclusion of Nicola Larini’s signature and the brand’s logo on the dashboard—two names bound to be associated with one another through the years—as well as by the alloy wheels which have been painted to match the livery of the vehicle. The driver’s autograph can also be found within the interiors—on the dashboard—which also feature a special upholstery with accents which recall the bodywork’s color, highlighting the uniqueness of these fascinating and special models.

Made for collectors and the brand’s fans throughout the world, the Alfa Romeo 4C “Nicola Larini” can already be ordered and will be produced, certified, and sold directly by the Stellantis Heritage department, which protects and preserves the historical heritage of the Italian brands of Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia and Abarth.