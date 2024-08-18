Alfa Romeo 4C: the Maserati-built coupe now fetching record prices

The Alfa Romeo 4C is considered one of the most beautiful Biscione vehicles of recent years. It was produced from 2013, and perhaps not everyone knows that the sports coupe was manufactured by Maserati, which risks being sold by Stellantis in the near future. The Alfa Romeo 4C was a sports coupe that was first presented online, after which it made its first appearance at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show.

Alfa Romeo 4C was made by Maserati and those who own one have a treasure in their garage

4C is the code that refers to the number of cylinders mounted on the engine, which was centrally located, and at the same time, a reference to other models such as the 6C or 8C, which had 6 and 8 cylinders respectively. Aesthetically, the 4C largely followed the design of the concept that was first shown in 2011, albeit with some slight modifications to the headlights and air intakes.

Under the hood was a 4-cylinder, 1742 cubic centimeter engine capable of producing 241 horsepower with a maximum torque of 350 Nm and a top speed of 258 km/h. These are very impressive numbers for a car that, remember, was less than 4 meters long, so roughly the same size as the Fiat Grande Panda unveiled in early July.

At the time of its launch, the Alfa Romeo 4C, which in 2015 was also produced in a Spider version with a removable roof, cost 53,000 euros as a base model, but how much is it worth today? The Alfa Romeo 4C was produced in just under 8,000 units sold worldwide, including about 850 in Italy, where it was manufactured.

It is therefore a decidedly rare car, and this is why those who have one keep it close or resell it at a high price. On average, it can be found for about 70,000 euros, but there are also versions that go up to 100,000 euros, starting with the Launch Edition, which was planned for the launch in only 1,000 units.