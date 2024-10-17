Heritage Hub hosts “Abarth Youngtimers of Tomorrow” exhibition for brand’s 75th anniversary

The Stellantis Heritage department is proud to announce that, until November 10, the public will be able to admire the temporary exhibition dedicated to the “Abarth youngtimers of tomorrow” i.e., those limited editions or special series made from 2007 onward and which since their launch have received great appreciation from customers, becoming true cult objects among collectors and enthusiasts of the Brand.

A legacy destined to last

The initiatives carried out within the Heritage Hub to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Abarth brand, a fundamental part in the history of motorsports, continue. In fact, the temporary exhibition tracing the company’s first 75 years through its most iconic cars ended last month to great public acclaim.

The exhibition, therefore, highlights the importance of caring for and raising awareness of these “young” cars on a par with veterans, thus helping to strengthen brand identity and preserve assets over time. And this is precisely the main mission of Stellantis Heritage, which, in addition to promoting and protecting the automotive legacy of the Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia and Abarth brands, makes available to private individuals a long series of services that are unique in the sector: one of these, already available for the other brands, will soon be activated for Scorpio enthusiasts as well. Specific communications about this will follow on Stellantis Heritage media channels.

Roberto Giolito, Head of Stellantis Heritage said that this exhibition is a unique opportunity to get to know up close, all together, some of the most prized “Abarth youngtimers of tomorrow,” i.e., those cars whose historical and economic value is destined to grow over time, provided they are taken care of with passion and constancy. Giolito adds that the company is certain that the public will be captivated by the beauty and originality of these examples, which have marked some of the milestones of the Scorpio and still thrill entire generations around the world.

Limited edition, Abarth Youngtimers on display

Today the baton passes to the new exhibition that tells the many faces of the Brand, in particular the public can admire 14 “youngtimers” already collectible, positioned at the entrance of the Heritage Hub, including the exclusive 695 Edizione Maserati and the powerful Abarth 124 RALLY. In addition, great curiosity will arouse four examples displayed on the exhibition’s red carpet, starting with the Abarth 500 “Tokyo,” the first version of the 500 Abarth destined for the Tokyo Motor Show in 2008. Alongside it will be the Abarth 500 “From 0 to 100,” the Limited Edition launched in 2008 to celebrate a century since the founder’s birth and characterized by the specific four-pipe exhaust with a variable back-pressure system: a clear tribute to one of the products that has made the Scorpion famous in the world.

Spotlights also shine on the Abarth 695 Biposto and Abarth 695 Esseesse, which embody the brand’s founding values of maximum performance, craftsmanship and constant technical refinement. The first was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014 as a tribute to the legendary Abarth 695 that debuted in 1964 at the very same Swiss show. It is the world’s first “street legal” car to offer an H-shift front-mounted gearbox and polycarbonate side windows; in addition, the Abarth 695 Biposto is equipped with the 190-hp 1.4 T-jet engine, then the most powerful engine installed in a street-legal Abarth.

Finally, an example of the Abarth 695 Esseesse, the Limited Edition that made its debut in 2021, stands out at the show. Aesthetically characterizing it is the combination of white and red colors, like the Scorpione’s historic liveries, and a total weight reduction of 10 kilograms compared to a 595 Competizione, thanks to the intervention of the Abarth team that worked meticulously on materials, weights, balance and aerodynamics. The end result is a gritty car that handles well even on the most demanding courses.