Stellantis: here are all the models that will be discontinued by 2026

In 2024, Stellantis will introduce a range of exciting new offerings to the market, including the new Fiat Panda, the latest Lancia Ypsilon (photos of its final version were recently revealed), and the Alfa Romeo Milano. This period will also see the phasing out of several models beloved in Italy, which will be withdrawn from the market in the coming years, making way for these new models.

Among these, the Lancia Ypsilon 2, Fiat Pandina, 500X, and Jeep Renegade are set to be discontinued by Stellantis to make room for the new arrivals

Starting with the Lancia Ypsilon 2, this model will be replaced by a new one arriving in February. Having been on the market for over a decade, the Ypsilon 2 recorded excellent sales in 2023, selling 44,891 units and ranking as the third-best-selling model in Italy. In 2024, the Fiat 500X, a B-SUV, will also cease production at the Melfi production lines. This model registered 27,902 new registrations in 2023, making it the twelfth best-selling car.

2025 will see the discontinuation of the Jeep Renegade, a model very popular in Italy. The Renegade accounted for a significant portion of the Melfi plant’s production, with 42.8% of the total. With 29,326 units sold in 2023 and a spot in the best-selling cars list, its withdrawal will create room for electric vehicles in Basilicata, albeit with a different pricing policy decided by Stellantis.

Lastly, the current Fiat Panda, to be renamed Pandina, will be produced until 2026 at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, as confirmed by Stellantis in recent weeks. With the introduction of the new model set for July, we will witness a significant change in the design and size of the vehicle, which will grow to over 4 meters, transforming into a B-SUV. Over the next two years, Stellantis will launch a series of new models, both Italian and others, like the Lancia Gamma planned for 2026. The question naturally arises: will these new vehicles capture the attention of motorists as much as the models being phased out?