Lancia Ypsilon hits 2023 record as Stellantis’ #2 best-seller

2023 has been an extraordinary year for Lancia, especially for its Ypsilon model. This car has made a significant impact on the Italian market, becoming the third-most-sold vehicle in the country last year. Despite some criticisms, the Ypsilon continues to dominate the market with impressive results. Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, emphasized that 2023 marked the second consecutive record year for Ypsilon, achieving the second-best market share in its segment B history. In this category, the Ypsilon’s hybrid version led sales, while the Ecochic GPL variant ranked third.

Lancia Ypsilon sets a record in 2023 in Italy: the model continues to succeed in sales

The Ypsilon’s success is not just limited to Italy. It also stands as the second best-selling model of the Stellantis group. With a 14.9% market share, it has reached its second-best historical performance in segment B. In 2023, the Ypsilon totaled 44,743 registrations, a 9% increase compared to 2022. These figures reflect the image of a brand in full evolution, ready to reinvent itself with a complete restyling of the range.

Thus, Lancia, with the Ypsilon, celebrates another year of success. With 39 years of history, four generations, over three million units sold, and 37 special series, the Ypsilon has established itself as a record-setting vehicle in segment B, maintaining the top position for 12 consecutive years. Now, with great anticipation, preparations are underway for the launch of its restyling. Recently, it was announced that this model will cease production to make room for the new generation, a move that has surprised many as the ‘old’ Ypsilon continues to be successful in the market.

The Italian automaker has indeed made a different decision compared to Fiat. Fiat plans to have both models of the Panda coexist for a few years, with the current model being renamed ‘Pandina’ once the new generation is introduced on July 11th.