Stellantis confirmed Lancia Gamma production in Melfi starting from 2026

After the success of the Ypsilon, the brand is back on the market with news involving the new Gamma, or an electric car that, following a confirmation from the Stellantis automotive group, we know will be produced at its famous Melfi plant.

Melfi plant, technological innovation for Stellantis

The Melfi plant, located in Basilicata, is a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and technological innovation. For years, Melfi has been a pillar of national and international automotive production, blending Italian craftsmanship with the most advanced production technologies. The Lancia Gamma will be built in 2026 based on the multi-energy STLA Medium platform, reaffirming Lancia’s commitment to leading the transformation toward sustainable, premium mobility.

The decision to produce the new Lancia Gamma in Melfi reflects Stellantis commitment to promoting products made in Italy. This decision not only strengthens Lancia’s connection with its Italian roots, but also underscores the importance of investing in local territories to create innovative and cutting-edge products. The new Lancia Gamma has all the possibilities and characteristics to try to be in the future a further step forward in the brand’s path of rebirth, after the success already achieved by the New Ypsilon.

Lancia’ presentation in Rally 4 Balocco

During the Rally 4 presentation in Balocco, Lancia unveiled not only the launch of the Ypsilon Rally4 HF, but also the rebirth of the historic Lancia Corse division. It was confirmed that the company’s next model, the new Lancia Gamma, will be designed and developed in Italy and produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi.

This represents Lancia’s return to a facility where, from 1995 to 2003, the second generation of the Ypsilon was made. The site was chosen for its high production quality and its key role in the transition to electric mobility. It was confirmed that the company’s next model, the new Lancia Gamma, will be designed and developed in Italy and produced in Melfi

Luca Napolitano’s confirmation of the significance Lancia Gamma

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano confirmed that the new Lancia Gamma represents a milestone in the brand’s journey into the future. It embodies our brand’s commitment to sustainability and high performance while celebrating the unmistakable elegance that has defined Lancia for decades.

Producing at the historic Melfi plant, Napolitano believes it is the best way to strengthen the link with Italy’s rich automotive tradition and advancing the company’s vision of an electric future, as the market and new regulations demand. Gamma will showcase the best of what Lancia stands for: innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The Melfi plant has long been a major player in global automotive production and is currently responsible for the production of the Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade. With its highly automated production processes and strong focus on sustainability, the plant will surely be able to continue to play a key role in Stellantis electrification strategy. Now, this news dedicated to the Lancia Gamma is part of a much larger corporate plan. In fact, the brand plans to expand its sales network to several countries in a short time.