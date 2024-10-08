Jeep launches North Star edition for Renegade and Compass

Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass welcome a new addition to their range with the North Star special edition, a powerful yet elegant variant that perfectly embodies the spirit of adventure and robust capability for which the American brand of Stellantis is known. North Star is not just a special series, but a commemorative edition designed to celebrate an important milestone: reaching one million units sold of Renegade and Compass in Europe since their launch.

Jeep Introduces North Star Special Edition for Renegade and Compass

“Jeep Renegade and Compass are essential pillars of the brand’s global success, especially in Europe, where they have taken it to new heights. By together reaching the milestone of one million units sold in Europe, these two models contribute significantly to the Jeep brand’s presence in the region, winning over hundreds of thousands of new ‘jeepers’ in recent years,” said Eric Laforge, head of the brand in Enlarged Europe.

The North Star special edition is positioned within an innovative and simplified range of models, designed to meet a range of consumer preferences with clarity and distinction. It is strategically placed between the Altitude trim level, known for its simple and functional design, and Summit, which embodies the premium high-end experience. What sets North Star apart is its unique mix of style and refinement, offering a more sophisticated aesthetic and elevated features that go beyond standard trims. It combines elements of premiumness and practicality, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between rationality and high-end appeal.

North Star celebrates the two iconic models by building on the pillars that have driven their success. Embodying the essence of what has made Renegade and Compass unique, it encapsulates their distinctive features in a unified and exceptional package, emerging as the perfect blend of ruggedness, style, and pure Jeep spirit.

Robustness remains a fundamental and winning feature in the new North Star special edition. This is highlighted by the introduction of new seats made from an innovative, high-strength material that offers up to three times the durability of the standard fabric used in the Altitude trim. For the Compass, this includes both fabric and vinyl options, while the Renegade features a fully resistant and durable fabric.

Style is at the forefront throughout the North Star version, maintaining the iconic and distinctive aesthetics of both the Compass and Renegade. The design is anchored in a sophisticated two-tone color combination. Dominating the version is striking black, which highlights the unique details of this edition such as the alloy wheels with summer tires, as well as both interior and exterior elements. Notably, the dedicated hood decal serves both aesthetic and practical purposes, reducing sun glare for the driver.

Complementing the black is a dedicated paint color called Technogreen, a dark metallic green. This hue integrates seamlessly with the black accents on the exterior and extends to the interior in a more subtle manner. For instance, green accents can be seen on the dashboard finish and in the fabric with contrasting stitching, enhancing the overall visual harmony of the vehicle.

The 100% Jeep spirit remains a constant feature across all of the brand’s trims, regardless of their form. In the case of North Star, both the Compass and Renegade feature unique elements that reflect Jeep’s open-air essence. One such feature is the standard dual-panel sunroof, usually finished in black to contrast with the Technogreen hue. This sunroof embodies the brand’s long-standing commitment to freedom and adventure, highlighting Jeep’s dedication to providing an open-air experience that enhances the sense of exploration and liberation.

The North Star boasts a range of other distinctive features designed to enhance both style and functionality. The sleek roof rails offer additional cargo versatility, while LED fog lights ensure clear visibility in challenging conditions. Black logos and dedicated badges highlight the special edition’s unique identity, complemented by tinted windows that add a touch of sophistication. The black 18″ wheels on the Compass and 17″ wheels on the Renegade offer a bold and dynamic look, further emphasized by advanced front and rear parking sensors and the parallel and perpendicular parking assist system, which simplify maneuvering in tight spaces.

Both models in this special edition are equipped exclusively with hybrid powertrains, with no conventional engines available. Offering only 48V Hybrid and 4xe variants, the North Star series embraces the latest in hybrid technology. This shift underscores the Jeep brand’s dedication to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. The absence of traditional engine options not only reflects a commitment to reducing environmental impact but also highlights the brand’s innovative approach to automotive design.

The North Star series represents a forward-looking vision where cutting-edge hybrid technology is at the forefront, aligning with global trends towards greater sustainability and efficiency. This strategic move showcases Jeep’s leadership in integrating advanced technologies while continuing to deliver the performance and reliability for which the brand is known.