Stellantis expands its U.S. range in 2026 with new Fiat, Jeep and Ram models

Stellantis is looking decisively toward a relaunch of its position in the United States after several difficult years on the commercial front. The challenges faced in the North American market have pushed the group to rethink its strategy from the ground up, launching an ambitious investment plan. CEO Antonio Filosa has announced more than 13 billion dollars in investments for North America, aiming to strengthen industrial operations, expand the product lineup, and create new jobs.

Stellantis plans major comeback in North America with new models and investments

One of the main priorities involves correcting past mistakes, starting with a range that many customers considered too expensive and misaligned with market expectations. Stellantis plans to reintroduce more affordable vehicles, with several models priced under the 30,000-dollar mark, a crucial segment in the U.S. market. At the same time, the company intends to bring internal combustion engines back to the center of its strategy, recognizing their continued importance for American buyers.

This context fuels speculation about the possible return of the HEMI V8 in the Dodge Charger lineup. After launching the new Charger Sixpack with the Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, Dodge may introduce a V8 version as early as 2026, possibly with forced induction. While the company has not confirmed anything officially, several signs suggest that Dodge seriously considers this option.

Among the confirmed projects, the Jeep Recon stands out as one of the most anticipated models of the coming years. Jeep will introduce this next-generation electric off-roader with a dual-motor setup delivering around 650 horsepower. The model will support Tesla Supercharger charging and will also come in a Moab version, with a starting price close to $65,000. Jeep plans to launch the Recon in 2026, including a European release. The brand may also consider combustion-engine variants later, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ram also plays a key role in Stellantis’ U.S. strategy. The new Ram 1500 REV, initially designed as a fully electric pickup, has evolved into a range-extended electric vehicle. It will combine an electric drivetrain with a gasoline engine acting as a generator, allowing drivers to enjoy electric driving without range anxiety.

In 2026, Stellantis will also introduce the Fiat Topolino to the U.S. market. This compact electric quadricycle targets urban mobility, campuses, and tourist areas. While pricing and launch timing remain undisclosed, the model will focus on simplicity and low operating costs.

Looking further ahead, Stellantis plans to launch a new midsize Ram pickup to compete with the Ford Maverick and Toyota Tacoma, refresh the Dodge Durango, and bring Chrysler back with a new crossover expected in 2027. The company aims to reclaim a central role in the North American market through a bold and diversified product strategy.