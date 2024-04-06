New Lancia Ypsilon: first images revealed with white bodywork

The new Lancia Ypsilon was unveiled on February 14th and marks Lancia’s return to Europe after a several-year absence. This car is the first of three models that will mark the beginning of a new era for the Italian automaker after a period of absence from the market, except for the Italian market with the now-old Ypsilon.

Here is the first new Lancia Ypsilon with white bodywork

Until now we had only seen the new Lancia Ypsilon with blue bodywork. However, in the past few hours the Facebook page “Le Nouvel Automobiliste” has published a series of photos where it is possible to admire for the first time ever a version of the new generation of Ypsilon with white bodywork.

The white color definitely gives the car a less elegant and more simple look, but it highlights its shapes more. The blue color hid some details that instead now with these photos have emerged. A clear example are the two bars placed one on the front and one on the back that remain black in contrast and that become much more evident compared to the first version of the car that we have been able to admire.

The white color also allows us to imagine what the new Lancia Ypsilon HF could be like, which we will see in the course of 2025 and which in the future could bring the brand back to the world of rallying. The new generation of the model will be available in dealerships from June 2024. The car is currently offered in the limited edition Cassina, at 40,000 euros for the electric version and 28,000 euros for the hybrid version.