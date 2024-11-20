Stellantis CEO is “very proud” of Ram 1500 REV and Ramcharger despite launch delays

The wait for the debut of the new models was longer than expected, but the delay hasn’t dampened Stellantis management’s enthusiasm. The presentation of the Ram 1500 REV, the brand’s first electric pickup, dates back to February 2023. This presentation was followed in November of the same year by the Ram 1500 Ramcharger model, also electric but with extended range.

Although the two Ram pickups were initially scheduled for launch by the end of 2024, Stellantis has announced their postponement to the first half of 2025. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares explained that the delay is due to the need to deepen validation processes, ensuring the new models meet high standards of quality and durability.

Stellantis postpones Ram 1500 REV and Ramcharger to 2025, but Carlos Tavares isn’t worried

“Sure, if you arrive after others, someone will say we’re late. If you arrive before others, then someone will ask if we’re early. To be honest, we don’t know, but what we do know is that we’ll be the first to bring the range extender to market. We know this. And what we also know is that we’ll be among those who can deliver the greatest range and capability. For this, I’m very proud of my engineering team because they’re breaking new ground,” stated the Stellantis CEO.

According to Tavares, the decision to postpone the debut is also strategic, given the company’s workload with other important launches like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Avoiding post-production quality issues, already noted in some gasoline models, remains an absolute priority.

The Ram 1500 REV will be offered with two battery options: a 168 kWh pack with an estimated range of about 563 km, and a 229 kWh version capable of covering over 800 km. These numbers position it among the electric pickups with the most impressive range offering on the market.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger, on the other hand, combines two electric motors with a 92 kWh battery and a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine. The latter functions exclusively as a generator for the battery, without directly transmitting power to the wheels. This approach allows for extended range without compromising the vehicle’s electrification.

As Tavares stated, Stellantis “aims to stand out in the sector by offering superior cargo capacity and range,” with innovations that have all the potential to redefine the electric pickup segment.