Ram 1500 REV launch pushed back: new timeline revealed

The launch of the Ram 1500 REV, initially planned for late 2024, will be delayed due to development complexity. The brand’s first electric pickup, unveiled as a concept at CES 2023, has generated significant interest in the industry. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed the ambition to surpass competitors in terms of range, payload and towing capacity, as well as charging speed.

Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the Ram 1500 REV’s market debut will take place during 2025

The debut of the Ram 1500 REV, initially scheduled for the end of this year, has been postponed to the first half of 2025. The announcement came alongside the presentation of the new STLA Frame platform, when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares explained to journalists that the group intends to dedicate the necessary time to the validation phase, given the project’s complexity.

The Ram 1500 REV will be equipped with a 168 kWh battery pack, which will provide a range of over 550 kilometers. Operational capabilities are expected to be class-leading, with a maximum payload of 1,220 kg and a towing capacity of up to 6,350 kg. The lineup will also include a range-extended version (REEV), capable of traveling up to 1,100 kilometers on a single charge. The model will play a strategic role for Stellantis in the North American market, where pickups represent a particularly significant segment.

Meanwhile, the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO has arrived at dealerships and first customer deliveries will begin soon. As for the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, the electric pickup with range extender, it has received Newsweek’s Most Anticipated Vehicle 2025 award. This indicates that attention and anticipation for Ram brand’s new vehicles is very high.