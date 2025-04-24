Stellantis celebrates 250,000th Jeep Wrangler 4xe assembled in Toledo

Stellantis Celebrates 250,000th Jeep Wrangler 4xe Assembled at Toledo Assembly Complex

Best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S., class-exclusive Wrangler 4xe combines 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 49 MPGe and 21 miles of pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail . Jeep Wrangler 4xe began production in December 2020 .Third best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S., Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe reached 100,000th production milestone at the Detroit Assembly Complex in late 2024 .Both Jeep vehicles are part of Stellantis’ multi-energy strategy, ensuring customers have the freedom to choose the powertrain option best suited to their needs . Jeep is recognized as America’s Most Patriotic Brand

250,000th Wrangler 4xe

Jeep brand recently hit a major production milestone, marking the 250,000th Wrangler 4xe to roll off the assembly line at the Toledo Assembly Complex. This was not only a significant milestone for the facility in Ohio, but also in Stellantis’ multi-energy product offensive.

Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S. It delivers Jeep brand’s legendary capability, signature styling and open-air freedom, enhanced with innovative powertrain technology. As the only plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in its class, the 4xe uniquely combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack. It achieves 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of electric operation, perfect for daily commutes or hours on the trails.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the production of the 250,000th Wrangler 4xe,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. “This milestone is a testament to the passion of our valued customers and the dedication and hard work of our talented employees at Toledo Assembly. Power of choice is a pillar of the Wrangler experience. Whether you opt for this innovative PHEV, the efficient turbo-four, the robust V-6, or the mighty 392 V-8, there’s a Jeep Wrangler for every adventure.”

The 250,000th model was a 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys, finished in Black Clear Coat and outfitted with a three-piece Freedom Top, cloth seats, mud-terrain tires and more. The Jeep vehicle is destined for a customer in California.

“Toledo employees take great pride in being part of the history of this iconic vehicle and knowing that their work touches the lives of customers all around the world,” said Trezelle Jenkins, plant manager, Toledo Assembly Complex. “Toledo has been home to the Wrangler for more than 80 years and we are proud to be a part of its continued evolution.”

Production of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe began at Toledo Assembly Complex in December 2020. It is assembled alongside the internal combustion-powered Wrangler models. All Jeep Wrangler models for the world are assembled in Toledo, Ohio, and exported to customers globally.

In addition to the Wrangler 4xe, Jeep brand recently celebrated production of the 100,000th Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, assembled in December 2024 at the Detroit Assembly Complex. Grand Cherokee 4xe started production in the Motor City in August 2022 and today ranks as the third best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S.

Jeep has long been recognized as America’s Most Patriotic Brand, according to the annual Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Jeep has retained the No. 1 spot since 2001.