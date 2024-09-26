What’s more new for Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe changes for 2025

Boasting a history spanning more than eight decades, the Jeep Wrangler 2025 is more than just a vehicle. Sporting the DNA of a true off-road champion, the Wrangler has always been the ultimate expression of freedom and adventure. Thanks to the wide range of configurations and accessories, it is then possible to customize the Wrangler to perfectly fit your lifestyle. This ever-evolving icon gives the feeling of freedom with its open roof and manages to offer endless possibilities

Today, with its unique combination of elite off-road capability and a wide range of cutting-edge technologies-including the innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system-the Wrangler continues to set new standards in the industry. And lest we forget its unmistakable Jeep design.

Wrangler 2025, more powerful and sustainable

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler represents the pinnacle of off-road engineering. Built on a rugged body-on-frame platform equipped with a sophisticated five-arm suspension system and rigid axles, the Wrangler is ready to tackle any terrain. The 4xe plug-in hybrid version, with its innovative rear electric drive system, delivers instant torque and seamless power delivery, ensuring exceptional performance even in the most demanding conditions. So, the Dana full-float rear axle, in combination with the 4xe‘s electric motor, creates an advanced hybrid propulsion system that offers unparalleled traction and increased energy efficiency.

Versatile powertrain and e-Sav mode

A range of powertrains is offered for the 2025 model year Jeep Wrangler to meet the needs of every type of driver. In fact, among these you can choose between an efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, or opt instead for the innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system, which combines a gasoline engine with two electric motors for a more sustainable driving experience. The plug-in hybrid model is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and two electric motors, offering up to 52 kilometers of electric-only range.

By using eSav mode, an intelligent driving mode that maximizes the efficiency of the hybrid system, this prioritizes the 2.0-liter gasoline engine, preserving battery charge for later use. For example, such as for electric driving in urban areas and restricted traffic zones or for tackling off-road routes.Energy-saving or battery-charging mode can be chosen via the Uconnect system.

Uconnect 5 infotainment system

And inside, the Wrangler combines typical off-road ruggedness with amazing ride comfort, thanks to power-adjustable leather seats.For even more comfort, there are 12-way power-adjustable Nappa leather front seats and customizable off-road routes. Also at the forefront is the state-of-the-art 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A wide range of advanced safety systems, including blind spot monitoring, lane change warning and adaptive cruise control, ensure a safe and smooth ride in any situation. But then again, what other new features are there?

Back to the roots: Jeep Wrangler 2025, 80 years of history and the color ’41’

New features are being added to the Jeep Wrangler 2025 that enhance both its off-road soul and comfort on board. For the coming year 2025, Jeep is paying homage to its glorious past with the introduction of the new ’41’ color. This evocative hue celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pays tribute to the legendary 1941 Willys, a vehicle that shaped history.

The Jeep Willys, a symbol of freedom and versatility, was pivotal during World War II, proving its ability to handle any terrain. The ’41’ color, with its deep military green, evokes the pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation that made Jeep a global icon. In addition, the new active cabin ventilation feature provides a modern touch, allowing drivers to enjoy a comfortable interior environment from the very first moment.