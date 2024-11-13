Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe in Brazil, adventure Intelligence and exclusive colors

This year Jeep unveiled new features for Renegade, Compass, Commander, Wrangler and Gladiator. Of course, it could not miss the SUV positioned at the top of the brand’s range. A special update, then, for the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe now gets an extra dose of technology with Adventure Intelligence, Jeep’s connected services platform. And that’s not all. This latest one also features the sophisticated new Midnight Sky Blue color scheme, adding to the established color palette, including Bright White, Diamond Black and Baltic Grey. These options further enhance the SUV’s elegant and impressive design.

A legitimate representation of Jeep’s essence, the world’s most awarded SUV and the most premium in the brand’s portfolio offers Brazilian customers much refinement without sacrificing the legendary 4×4 capability that only Jeep offers.

And to complement the new features of this globally iconic model, the brand brings more competitiveness to the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee in the premium segment. Now, the model is available starting at R $549,990. The model is sold at 4xe dealers, with about 80 stores throughout Brazil visible on the brand’s website.

Technology is the forte of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-in Hybrid 4xe

What was already good has become even better. The Grand Cherokee 4xe, which was already distinguished by extensive technological equipment, is now even more comprehensive. With the new Adventure Intelligence platform, the SUV offers more than 30 convenience, entertainment, safety and comfort features. Elements such as remote vehicle monitoring, personalized maintenance and performance alerts, emergency calls, mechanical assistance and more. In addition, the platform offers services specific to electric mode, such as charging scheduling, and also allows climate control via app.

Jeep Grand Cherokee customers can enjoy all connected services on the “Adventure Intelligence” platform for a period of 12 months after the vehicle’s connected services are activated. After that period, the customer has the option to subscribe to the services, with monthly or annual payment, depending on the package chosen. More information and payment for the plan after the grace period can be made directly on the platform’s Connected Services Portal, through the Connected Services Center (0800 007 7128) or via Jeep WhatsApp.

Level 2 semi-autonomous driving for the Grand Cherokee 4xe

It’s worth mentioning that the Grand Cherokee 4xe also offers Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane change monitoring, adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go, intersection collision assistance, 360º camera and off-road camera, automatic headlight switching, parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring, 20-inch wheels and heads-up display, so your attention is always on the road.

The model also features 4xe technology, with a plug-in hybrid engine that delivers a combined 380 hp and 637 Nm of torque with three driving modes: hybrid, electric and e-save, to maintain the battery charge level. . Other features include a top speed of 206 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

With a design made to impress and all the refinement in finishes, it is impossible to remain unaware of its imposing presence full of personality on the streets of the country. The same definition can be attributed to its interior, which is capable of offering great comfort and high-level finishes. In addition, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe also features the Command View electric and panoramic sunroof, which not only increases the light inside the vehicle, but also the feeling of freedom for those on board.

List of standard items for the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid

The extensive list of standard items for the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid also includes electric driver and passenger seats with eight-way adjustment and memory for the driver, acoustic windows, heated front and rear seats and cooling for the front, heated steering wheel, bi-zone digital air conditioning, electronic parking brake, electroceramic and digital interior mirror, electric mirrors with memory, electric trunk, among many others.

All this to ensure the best experience for the driver and all occupants of the SUV. And to top it all off, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is equipped with a premium Alpine audio system with 8 speakers and subwoofer, 506-watt amplifier and active noise cancellation.