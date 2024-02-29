New Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator ‘Jeep Beach 4xe’ revealed

The Jeep brand will take center stage at Jeep Beach with two new special editions. This coming April, the Wrangler 4xe and the Gladiator Jeep Beach 2024 will hit the market. These models are primarily designed for the beach, featuring some exclusive equipment.

“Jeep Beach Week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the largest events for Jeep enthusiasts in the United States. Last year, more than 225,000 Jeep fans and 25,000 Jeep SUVs and trucks participated, and this year’s event is set to be even bigger,” said Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of the Jeep Brand for North America.

Jeep Beach 2024 will take place in Daytona Beach, Florida, from April 19 to 28, 2024

“The new special editions for the 2024 Wrangler model and the first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach special edition are packed with all the beach-ready features our customers ask for, making it a great opportunity to offer these two new beach-ready, factory-customized 4×4 Jeeps at this special week-long event”. This special edition of the Wrangler is based on the Willys 4xe model and features an award-winning 4xe engine.

This special edition includes several unique features: a body-colored hardtop that can be removed to enjoy the sun, a Sunrider Fliptop for easy opening and closing for more shade, stickers package that adorns the body with the event’s logo, Mopar Katzkin leather seats embroidered with the Jeep Beach logo that is comfortable and durable, a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio offering high-quality audio and easy smartphone connectivity, LED headlights and fog lights for well-lit roads and a touch of style, adaptive cruise control that adjusts speed based on traffic, a forward collision warning to alert the driver of potential impacts, 33-inch off-road tires for good traction on any terrain, steel rock rails to protect the body from impacts, a rear locking differential for improved traction, an off-road+ mode that optimizes off-road performance, trailer towing and programmable auxiliary switches for carrying and connecting additional accessories.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach edition, limited to 250 units and available for order, is priced at $50,495 in the United States. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator new models will be available in a full range of exterior colors, including Anvil, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White, and black. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe will also be available at Earl.

This event, recognized as one of the leading exclusive events is held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida. As one of the largest Stellantis brand vehicle events in the country, Jeep Beach draws more than 225,000 attendees from all 50 states and 25,000 vehicles from the American manufacturer. The event culminates with over 3,500 Jeep vehicles driving on the beaches for the famous Jeep Beach Parade. The mission of this event is to raise funds for local and national charities, with over $4.1 million donated to date.