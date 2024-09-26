Stellantis at “Supplier Awards” honors an impressive global suppliers

Stellantis Automotive Group recently honored 68 suppliers globally for the excellence they put into their work. The high quality awarded by the company refers to last year’s work period, i.e., 2023. 21 of these suppliers also received recognition as the best companies in their respective industries and categories, receiving the current “Supplier of the Year” award.

Large participants for a recognized event

The Stellantis Supplier Awards, is an event that portrays a moment of great recognition and celebration. More specifically, the automotive company holds this completely official ceremony to honor its best suppliers. Obviously, these are a certain number of companies that have collaborated with Stellantis to create its vehicles around the world. As many as 200 suppliers and partners of the Stellantis group participated in the event. This is the fourth edition that was held on Sept. 24 in the conference hall of the Lingotto Congress Center in Turin, Italy.

Maxime Picat’s words

Speaking out was the head of purchasing and supply chain at Stellantis, namely Maxime Picat. He emphasized the company’s sincere congratulations to the winners but also to the nominees for this award. Mr. Picat also pointed out that the unwavering commitment and very high standards of their suppliers are making a very valuable contribution to the company’s goals. The high performance being carried out, as well as the spirit of cooperation that characterizes all the award-winning companies and the unquestionable quality of the products and services have been invaluable to Stellantis. Especially the delivery of spare parts and services on time have been of great help in continuing the company’s growth plans.

Stellantis’ award-winning suppliers for North America and South America

Beginning in North America, the major supplier awarded was Android, which has contributed a valuable partnership. Notably, the strategic effort to industrialize the system for the RAM brand regarding vehicle chassis suspension assemblies was shown to be entirely successful. Regarding South America, on the other hand, the company Brenex was awarded the prize. This one, juggled payment restrictions to perfection so that the automotive group could guarantee operations without any kind of interruption for all Stellantis plants.

Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific

Turning instead, to the Middle East and the African continent, COFAT Automotive Systems was awarded, which has literally revolutionized new industry standards, regarding efficiency and sustainability issues. This company showed great spirit of cooperation toward the group, adapting perfectly and managing to offer different and unique solutions for each situation, such as for a business sector as micro electric mobility can be.

Switching to India and Asia-Pacific instead, we find awarded the company IM Gears, which provided state-of-the-art engineering for the cars’ sprockets, fielding entirely diverse products to be able to meet the needs of each Stellantis model. Communication has been entirely efficient, as has supply chain management, even during the various periods of crisis that have been faced by the company over the months.

Europe and China

For Europe, the award was presented to Tiberina, which succeeded in ensuring timely industrialization of new car launches for Stellantis. It also dealt effectively with customer protection, supported the cost drop for Alfa Romeo and Maserati. And finally we find China, for which Adayo was awarded, recognized as the perfect partner for Stellantis, operating globally. The Chinese company has exceeded expectations for wireless charging and achieved strong competitiveness in procurement costs for STLA Small platforms and modules.

Other suppliers who have achieved recognition

Under the Innovation theme, the Garrett company was recognized by Stellantis for its turbocharger technology, as well as for its great collaboration on the SMART EV project and its great commitment to electric mobility, especially in areas where the electric theme is still lagging behind. As for Electrical, the supplier of choice was Qualcomm Technologies Inc, which has been able to demonstrate great ability in being able to technically support the most critical projects in the innovative and competitive field.

VMAX, Kyndryl and Constellium

Concerning Quality we find VMAX that has succeeded in achieving the benchmark quality level for the electric vehicle on-board charger industry. Its work succeeded in alleviating the crisis suffered by the digital signal processor chip, as well as crucially supporting the launch of SmartCar and BEV Gen 2. For Indirect Services, the standout company was Kyndryl, which smoothly managed more critical business operations in several world regions. This, allowed Stellantis’ ICT functions to be able to fully focus on digital innovation, cybersecurity, and new business models and solutions to be offered to the customer. Turning to Corporate Social Resposibility, Constellium was recognized for its reposed commitment to CSR by challenging its supply chain with top-notch requirements. This has given it the opportunity to receive exclusively positive evaluations from the most famous international bodies in the field.

Goodyear, LyondellBasell and the challenge of decarbonization

In contrast, the Carbon Footprint was awarded to Goodyear, which achieved very high performance in rolling resistance and vehicle efficiency, bringing its work in line with Stellantis’ decarbonization goals, greatly limiting its emissions. To accomplish this goal, there are renewable electricity and sustainable materials plans in place that will characterize all work by 2030. For Raw Materials, the company LyondellBasell was honored for its skills in competitiveness and performance. The company supported the development of environmentally friendly materials , with an approach focused solely on the customer.

Stellantis optimizes its production thanks to Mayco, Bhavani and Denso

The company Mayco International was entrusted with program management and provided great protection for the launch, perfectly meeting the schedule of various commitments for Stellantis. They were particularly efficient in releasing materials, which made it possible to reduce shortages and open a new molding plant to launch one of the most important products for Stellantis.

For the Powertrain, Bhavani Industries stands out because of its great ability to align with Stellantis’ ever-changing needs. And this supplier has been of great help regarding many of the key projects for the group’s strategy, even solving a problem of dry oil quality in the European market. It also always ensures reliable production and consistent timelines.

The Supply Chain Parts sees Denso‘s company being able to almost always meet delivery schedules worldwide, with workmanship always smooth and relevant in terms of profitability. It has also dealt with issues in North America and Europe.

From planning to manufacturing

Instead, CBWEE made the case for Capex, exceeding all expectations in some of the major projects. Stellantis’ technical standards were easily mastered. For Body & Interior we find an industry veteran like Mayco, who confirms their talents every year. Their main skill involves handling trade-ins and struggling suppliers in some of America’s important programs such as Wrangler, Gladiator and Charger.

On the Aftermarket side, the Lesha company, instead, has been responsible for providing highly effective engine air filters and carbon filters through the use of technologically advanced laboratories. Through their activities, the company was able to expand and automate production lines by creating very cost-effective filters with advanced PM 0.3 particle filtration. On Chassis & Adaptation, the Dicastal company has been awarded for its quality economic performance by adapting to the global market.

Stellantis focuses on Morocco and Mexico

The factories that were opened in both Morocco and Mexico were particularly important for many of Stellants’ activities. Finally, Supply Chain Logistics has been dominated by MSC, which has smoothly mastered transportation logistics worldwide. This demonstrated great reliability, and also adaptability for the automotive sector, which is often changing-through the use of new routes and original activities.