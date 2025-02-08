Stellantis Argentina announces prices and terms commercial for February 2025

Stellantis Argentina publishes its new recommended public price lists. Here is the official press release from Stellantis, published on 06 Feb. 2025.

Stellantis Argentina, new price lists recommended to the public

Recent domestic tax adjustments by the national government reduce the supply prices of the following group products:

Jeep : Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon: 126.800 USD Grand Cherokee Limited: 137.700 USD Commander Limited 1.3L: 49.900.000 ARS Commander Limited 2.0L: 56.566.000 ARS Comandante Overland: ARS 59.629.000 Compass Trailhawk: 51.730.000 ARS Renegade Trailhawk: 42.704.000 ARS

: Peugeot : 3008: 53.000.000 di rupie 5008: 54.000.000 di rupie

: Citroën : C5 Aircross: 48.430.000 rupie

: DS .: DS 4 stelle: 61.400.000 ARS DS 3 Rivoli: 52.420.000 rupie DS 7 Pallas: ARS 70.950.000

Commercial conditions

In this context and with the focus always on the customer, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and RAM are offering excellent financing in February to bring consumers closer to the most important models of each of them. The most significant financing proposals granted by Stellantis brands are written in the official press release here.

FIAT offers special financing for the Mobi , with a maximum amount of $15 million for 12 months at a rate of 0.0%, with the benefit to the customer of paying the first installment within 90 days. Fixed-rate or UVA-based financing solutions are also available to finance up to 80 percent of the value of the unit.

For the Cronos, Pulse (Impetus, Drive and Audace versions only), Fastback (T270 engine version only), Toro, Strada and Fiorino models , the financeable amount is up to $12 million for 12 months and with a fixed rate of 0.0% with collateral loan, and in addition UVA line loan financing with a rate of 12.9% for 12 months and up to 80% of the financed amount on the vehicle price.

JEEP offers financing of up to $12 million Promo for 12 months with a 0.0% rate for Renegade, Compass and Commander models in all their versions. The UVA loan line also applies to these models, with up to $20 million for 12 months and a 12.9% rate.

RAM offers special financing of up to $12 million for 12 months with a rate of 0.0% for the Rampage model in all its versions. The UVA loan line also applies to these models with a 12.9% rate for 12 months and a maximum amount of up to 20 million pesos.

Stellantis results January 2025

As of January 2025, Stellantis has sold 23,828 units, achieving a market share of 36.3 percent. This performance reflects the strength and continuity of the group’s growth, which ended 2024 with excellent results and begins 2025 by reaffirming its leadership position in the domestic automotive market.

Through its business strategy and commitment to innovation, Stellantis not only leads in sales, but also drives the transition to safer, sustainable, and affordable mobility in line with the needs of the present and the challenges of the future.

With these numbers, Stellantis continues to be a segment leader:

A Hatchback with the Fiat Mobi

B Hatchback with the best-selling domestic production Peugeot 208

B Sedan with the Cordoba sedan Fiat Cronos

B SUV with the New Peugeot 2008

B Pickup with Fiat Strada

C Pickup with Fiat Toro

The Peugeot 208 and Fiat Cronos continue to lead the market as best-selling models, standing out not only for their commercial success but also for their high level of integration of domestic components. With 42 percent local components in the Peugeot 208 and 48 percent in the Fiat Cronos, Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to domestic production and customer satisfaction.

In January, in the case of Savings Plan, Stellantis achieved 37.8 percent of the subscription market and Fiat Plan continues its leadership with 20.2 percent Market Share.