Fiat Pulse and Fastback: Audace and Impetus hybrid versions arrive

Fiat has just taken another decisive step toward increasingly sustainable mobility. Indeed, hybrid versions of the Pulse and Fastback models exclusively in Audace and Impetus trims have been announced coming soon. This strategic choice by the manufacturer was revealed by Autos Segredos, and currently aims to offer a more eco-sustainable driving experience without sacrificing complete and high-performance equipment.

Such new hybrid variants are scheduled for launch by the end of this year and will be equipped with the 12-volt Bio-Hybrid MHEV system. This is a type of technology that has already been proven on models such as the Fiat Panda in Europe. This use is to ensure a very significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions so as to remain aligned with the rigorous standards of the L8 Proconve Program.

The BSG technology of the Fiat Pulse and Fastback hybrids

The BSG (Belt-Starter Generator) system is by far the most important part of the hybrid powertrain, which works in complete harmony with the Turbo Flex 200 engine and CVT transmission. Through the use of a lithium-ion battery and a sophisticated energy management system, the BSG is able to support the heat engine during acceleration and recovery, maximizing fuel economy and reducing emissions considerably.

The decision to limit the hybrid we are talking about to the richest equipment is a very specific choice by Fiat. The fact that it offers as standard a completely complete equipment with very advanced technologies, makes sure that these fittings will appeal more to a demanding audience. In this case, it is understood that the cars will be in high demand by all those who are particularly sensitive to environmental issues but also to dynamic driving.

Brazil, as is well known to all, is the first market for Fiat in South America, and it is a country that for the brand is identified both as a great opportunity but also as a continuous challenge. Therefore, the introduction of the hybrid versions of the Pulse and Fastback to the market comes at a time when the demand for eco-sustainable vehicles is growing.

By equipping the Pulse and Fastback, Fiat once again confirms its commitment to further the company’s work toward more sustainable driving. These new versions, have features that can be very attractive to those looking for a compact and versatile SUV without sacrificing efficiency.