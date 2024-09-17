Fiat Cronos’ september results shakes Brazilian car market

The Fiat Cronos is making its case in the Brazilian automotive market. Its convincing and safe performance characteristics, with the excellent quality-price that the model makes available, as well as the entire Fiat manufacturer, is literally winning over consumers.

Fiat Cronos registers success that goes beyond borders

In recent times, the car sector of the Brazil market is becoming increasingly characterized by its strong competitiveness. In this context, where it might not always be easy to emerge, the Fiat Cronos has managed to do so, which has proved to be a big surprise to everyone. According to data that were recorded by Fenabrave, which are for the first half of September of this year, the sedan reportedly registered 2,200 registrations. A number that allowed the model to surpass historical models for Brazil such as the Chevrolet Onix Plus and Toyota Corolla, for example.

Although Fiat, with the Cronos model, is not currently at the top of the list of best-selling cars in Brazil, it has nonetheless achieved an excellent 14th place, a respectable ranking given the presence of other strong models in the South American market, especially considering the still not very mature time from which it finds itself in this segment. The car is produced in Fiat’s Argentine plant, located in the city of Córdoba. With its characteristics of generous space on board, good design and excellent performance, the Fiat Cronos has crossed the Argentine borders to confirm itself as a highly desired car in Brazil as well.

As anticipated, the success of the Cronos in Brazil, is by no means an isolated case if the South American market is taken as a reference. In Argentina, in fact, the model has been mastering the sales charts for years, although lately it has faced a very good model such as the Peugeot 208. These results show that the Fiat Cornos has the right characteristics to be a suitable car in different types of markets, which confirms it as a very good product internationally.

The Fiat Strada also confirms Fiat’s leadership in Brazil

For manufacturer Fiat, it’s not only this model, Cronos, that is getting excellent results in Brazil. The brand has in fact won first place in the overall ranking with the Strada model. This is a very compact pickup truck that has made its case for great versatility and to its value for money, the same details that are also making Cronos grow a lot. Immediately after the Strada model, we find the Volkswagen Polo, a car equally appreciated by consumers in Brazil.

Therefore, with months remaining for the current year, the fight for the title of best-selling car remains wide open, with models that could reach the top of the rankings in no time. The last two models we just mentioned for example, namely Strada and Polo, are separated in the rankings by only 1,200 cars, a sign that the market has not yet decreed any winner. We will also see the results that the Fiat Cronos will continue to achieve, since in a short time the model has already conquered a good part of the market, surpassing even historical brands in South American countries.