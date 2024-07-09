Stellantis: another executive leaves, what’s happening?

Mamatha Chamarthi, head of software development for Stellantis’ business, is the latest executive to leave the automotive company. The Group announced that Cristiani Campos will take her place, who has accumulated over two decades of experience working for the company in various roles, like business development and finance.

Mamatha Chamarthi leaves Stellantis and joins the many others who have left the Group in recent months

Chamarthi is leaving for a new role in the automotive sector. The leadership change is effective, company spokesperson Shawn Morgan stated. Chamarthi had held the role of senior software since 2021 and was previously Chief Information Officer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

“Cristiani has an exceptional track record in business development in Latin America and Taiwan, combined with a solid financial background,” Morgan said in a statement. Her base will be in Michigan and she will report to Yves Bonnefont, the company’s Chief Software Officer.

Chamarthi is the latest of several recent high-profile executive resignations from Stellantis that have raised concerns among dealers in the United States. The latest to leave the Group in recent months have been Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge and Ram; Jason Stoicevich, head of retail sales in the United States; Richard Schwarzwald, Chief Customer Experience Officer; and Jim Morrison, former head of Jeep for North America.

More recently, Stellantis confirmed the departure of another high-profile software executive, Berta Rodriguez-Hervas, who had overseen the company’s artificial intelligence efforts. Both Chamarthi and Rodriguez-Hervas were key speakers last month during a software demonstration at the company’s Chelsea Proving Grounds in Washtenaw County. Stellantis hopes its rapidly growing software division can generate nearly $22 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Campos has spent most of her career working for Stellantis and, even earlier, Fiat Chrysler, in various finance and business development roles. After the merger that created Stellantis in 2021, she led the company’s business development and synergy office in South America. Since 2022, she has held CFO positions for two European automotive companies related to software: MobileDrive and SiliconAuto. Both are joint ventures between Stellantis and Foxconn to develop better software for cars.

The resignations of Mamatha Chamarthi and other executives come after a very complicated start to 2024 for the Group, which has experienced a sharp decline in sales in the United States and beyond. In the market, specifically the Fiat 500e and Dodge Hornet are among the slowest-selling cars in the United States. There were high expectations for the Italian city car, but it seems that even in the U.S., sales of this model are not taking off.