Fiat 500e is now the second slowest-selling car in the United States

In recent months, Stellantis has been having great difficulty in clearing its inventory in the United States. The cause of declining sales can be attributed to high prices, as well as rising interest rates, inflation, and cost of living. As a result, brands such as Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler are struggling to find new buyers. Fiat is also added to this list with the 500e, which has recently launched in the United States and Canada with several special versions.

Fiat 500e is also performing poorly in the United States: sales below expectations

In the ranking of cars that take the longest time to find an owner, there are several models from Stellantis brands. The second position is occupied by the Fiat 500e, which in the last 45 days has sold only 101 units, with 1,031 units still available at American dealerships. This means that dealers, at this average sales rate, could deplete their stock in 459 days. These numbers, in addition to those in Europe, explain why Stellantis has decided to suspend production at the Mirafiori plant in Italy until September.

The third position is occupied by Dodge Hornet, with 1,889 sales in the last 45 days and 16,131 units still available at dealerships. Fourth position goes to Maserati Levante with 118 sales in the last 45 days and 903 units still available. The ninth and tenth positions are occupied by Jeep Gladiator and Ram 3500, respectively, with 5,307 and 3,828 units sold in the last 45 days, with 26,504 and 19,045 models available at dealerships.

It seems that Stellantis sales in the American market are struggling to take off. Here, further layoffs are expected, and sales in the first six months of 2024 have fallen by 21%, equivalent to 344,993 units. Therefore, in addition to the 3,500 employees at Mirafiori, another 1,600 employees at the Warren plant will be laid off, while those at Toledo will be redirected to other nearby factories.