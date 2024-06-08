Jim Morrison, who led Jeep North America, exits Stellantis after nearly 30 years

Jim Morrison, an experienced executive at Stellantis, has left the company. Morrison, who led Jeep North America from June 2019 to December 2023, recently managed the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) division. A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed that Morrison has left the company. Morrison started working for the company in 1995 when it was called Chrysler Corporation.

Over nearly 30 years, he held several important positions within the organization. Before leading Jeep North America, Morrison was in charge of Ram in North America from 2016 to 2019. During his time at Jeep, Morrison guided the brand through various market challenges, but U.S. sales fell for five straight years under his leadership.

In December 2023, Morrison was moved to lead the JPP division, a new unit focused on improving and customizing Jeep vehicles with high-performance parts. This role was part of a larger restructuring within the company aimed at strengthening its specialized and aftermarket segments. William Peffer, CEO of Maserati North America, has since replaced Morrison as head of Jeep North America.

This change happens during a time of major executive shifts at Stellantis. In recent months, several well-known executives have left the company, including Tim Kuniskis, former CEO of Dodge and Ram, and Jason Stoicevich, former president of Stellantis Canada, who resigned as head of retail sales in the U.S. after only two months in the role. Additionally, Richard Schwarzwald stepped down as Chief Customer Experience Officer, and in January, Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America, left to become CEO of Goodyear Tyres.

Antonio Filosa was appointed CEO of Jeep in November 2023, taking over from Christian Meunier, who had been in the role since 2019. These changes reflect an ongoing reorganization within Stellantis, which seems to be part of a broader plan to simplify operations and refresh its main brands.