Stellantis announces new layoffs at Detroit Assembly Complex Mack

UAW Local 51, which represents workers at the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack (DACM), has announced that Stellantis will lay off 51 full-time employees starting November 2. The decision comes after the announcement of additional layoffs at Detroit facilities, as well as production stoppages for several days at the Jefferson plant.

Stellantis announces additional layoffs at Detroit Mack plant

The automotive group informed the union this afternoon, which will only cause further tensions. Employees who will be laid off will be contacted on Wednesday. As mentioned earlier, in recent hours, a temporary production stop was also announced at the facility near Mack, namely Jefferson, where Jeep Grand Cherokee, including L and 4xe PHEV versions, and Dodge Durango are produced.

The reason is primarily linked to the difficulties Stellantis is facing in the US market, with steadily declining sales and inventory in warehouses that is struggling to sell. The public is not satisfied with American brands’ decision to eliminate the HEMI engine. For example, Jeep has removed the HEMI engine from the Grand Cherokee range, and Dodge will do the same with the Durango, with the 2025 model being the last to feature this legendary engine. The new generation of Dodge‘s SUV is expected to arrive on the market during 2026 and will be available with both combustion and electric powertrains. The latter will be named Stealth.

Returning to Stellantis’ DACM plant, the automotive group invested $1.6 billion in the facility in 2019 with the goal of creating approximately 3,850 new jobs. After about five years, many point fingers at the management of Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, who will leave his position at the beginning of 2026 when his contract expires. Many hope his successor will be able to improve the situation of the group’s brands, especially in the United States, where Stellantis is currently experiencing the most difficulties.