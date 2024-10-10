0
0
0

Jeep removes the Grand Cherokee L V8 from its lineup

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
October 10, 2024
Jeep phases out the 5.7L V8 from the 2024 Grand Cherokee L, leaving the 3.6L V6 as the sole option.
Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Jeep has removed the 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine from the 2024 Grand Cherokee L lineup, leaving the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V6 as the only option. The V8’s departure was long anticipated, as Jeep had already eliminated this option from the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and two-row Grand Cherokee models last year. The automaker recently confirmed that production of the 5.7-liter V8 for the Grand Cherokee L has been “phased out” during the last quarter, although a precise date for the exit of the last model equipped with this engine was not provided.

Jeep confirmed that production of the 5.7-liter V8 for the Grand Cherokee L has been “phased out”

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The 5.7-liter V8 was the ideal choice for customers who needed high towing capacity, offering up to 7,200 pounds (3,265 kg), a full 1,000 pounds (454 kg) more than the V6-powered version of the Grand Cherokee L, as reported by Motor Authority. However, Jeep stated that less than 4 percent of customers opted for the V8 during its last year of availability, indicating limited demand.

Currently, the only engine available for the Grand Cherokee L is the 3.6-liter V6, but this won’t last long. The smaller version of the two-row SUV offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a duo of electric motors, with a combined output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (270 kW and 378 Nm). This plug-in hybrid variant, called 4xe, is not yet available for the three-row version, but it’s expected to be included in the lineup soon.

An engine that many enthusiasts hope to see in the Grand Cherokee range is the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six Hurricane, already introduced in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. With a maximum output of 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (380 kW and 678 Nm) of torque, this engine would be a worthy successor to the V8-powered models. The Hurricane engine could not only offer high performance but also a more efficient alternative to the old V8s, maintaining the towing capacity and performance that customers appreciate.