Jeep removes the Grand Cherokee L V8 from its lineup

Jeep has removed the 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine from the 2024 Grand Cherokee L lineup, leaving the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V6 as the only option. The V8’s departure was long anticipated, as Jeep had already eliminated this option from the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and two-row Grand Cherokee models last year. The automaker recently confirmed that production of the 5.7-liter V8 for the Grand Cherokee L has been “phased out” during the last quarter, although a precise date for the exit of the last model equipped with this engine was not provided.

The 5.7-liter V8 was the ideal choice for customers who needed high towing capacity, offering up to 7,200 pounds (3,265 kg), a full 1,000 pounds (454 kg) more than the V6-powered version of the Grand Cherokee L, as reported by Motor Authority. However, Jeep stated that less than 4 percent of customers opted for the V8 during its last year of availability, indicating limited demand.

Currently, the only engine available for the Grand Cherokee L is the 3.6-liter V6, but this won’t last long. The smaller version of the two-row SUV offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a duo of electric motors, with a combined output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (270 kW and 378 Nm). This plug-in hybrid variant, called 4xe, is not yet available for the three-row version, but it’s expected to be included in the lineup soon.

An engine that many enthusiasts hope to see in the Grand Cherokee range is the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six Hurricane, already introduced in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. With a maximum output of 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (380 kW and 678 Nm) of torque, this engine would be a worthy successor to the V8-powered models. The Hurricane engine could not only offer high performance but also a more efficient alternative to the old V8s, maintaining the towing capacity and performance that customers appreciate.