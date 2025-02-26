Stellantis: 2024 results in line with forecast, focus on growth and profitability in 2025

Stellantis has announced its full-year 2024 results, in line with updated financial forecasts released in September 2024. In the 90 days since the management handover began, and as the process of selecting the next CEO by the first half of 2025 continues, the interim management team has taken swift and decisive steps to improve the company’s performance and profitability.

Sales volumes down 12 percent for Stellantis in 2024

Stellantis’ net revenues of 156.9 billion euros were down 17% from 2023, with consolidated shipping volumes down 12% due to temporary gaps in product offerings as well as now-completed inventory reduction initiatives. Net income of 5.5 billion euros, down 70%. Adjusted operating income of 8.6 billion euros fell 64 percent with an AOI margin of 5.5 percent Industrial free cash flows were negative 6 billion euros, reflecting declining income and temporary working capital impact due to production adjustments.

Stellantis is pursuing several strategic initiatives to improve its operations and respond effectively to market challenges. Among the actions taken, it has successfully completed inventory management activities, exceeding its targets for inventory reduction at dealers in the United States. It is also giving top priority to major launches to better meet the evolving needs of customers, particularly in the U.S. market.

Stellantis’ innovations and strategies for the future

In parallel, it is making the most of flexibilities under CO2 regulations to reduce risk without compromising its commitment to emissions reduction. Collaboration with dealers, both in the United States and Europe, has been strengthened to facilitate a return to growth, while closer dialogue with suppliers is facilitating issue resolution. Finally, the company is intensifying discussions with governments and regulators and accelerating decision-making processes for greater operational effectiveness.

During 2024, Stellantis faced a particularly busy year, marking the beginning of a new phase with the launch of the next generation of products. Indeed, in the past year Stellantis introduced new STLA multi-energy platforms, offering internal combustion, hybrid, and electric engines. STLA Medium launched models such as Peugeot E-3008, E-5008, and Opel Grandland. The STLA Large supports Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep Wagoneer S and other future models from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati. The STLA chassis, for pickups and full-size SUVs, will debut in 2025 with the Ram 1500 Ramcharger. The Smart Car platform has launched Citroën C3/ë-C3, C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda in Europe, and Citroën Basalt in India and South America. In 2025, Stellantis will launch 10 new models.

Stellantis is integrating artificial intelligence to improve products and services, with a partnership with Mistral AI for an advanced in-vehicle assistant. It unveiled STLA AutoDrive 1.0 for autonomous driving (level 3) and plans a dividend of €0.68 per share (payment May 5, 2025). Upcoming events include the annual general meeting (April 15, 2025) and the presentation of first quarter results (April 30, 2025). The 2024 annual results will be presented on February 26, 2025.

Stellantis chairman John Elkann’s words

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said, “Although 2024 was a year of strong contrasts for the Company, with results below our potential, we achieved important strategic milestones. In particular, we have initiated the launch of new multi-energy platforms and products, which will continue in 2025, we have started the production of electric vehicle batteries through our JVs, and we have launched the Leapmotor International partnership. Stellantis’ dedicated and talented people are moving forward with energy and determination, interacting with key stakeholders and bringing decision-making closer to our customers. We are firmly focused on gaining market share and improving financial performance during 2025.”