Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive, hands-free and eyes-off autonomous driving technology

Stellantis unveiled STLA AutoDrive 1.0, its first internally developed automated driving system. This SAE Level 3 technology enables hands-free and eyes-off driving, representing one of the fundamental pillars of the company’s technology strategy, along with STLA Brain and STLA Smart Cockpit.

STLA AutoDrive: Stellantis’ autonomous driving technology is ready for implementation

The system enables autonomous driving up to 60 km/h (37 mph), making it particularly useful for commuters in congested urban areas. While using STLA AutoDrive, drivers can engage in other activities such as watching a movie, checking emails, or simply relaxing.

“Helping drivers make the most of their time is a priority,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “By managing routine driving tasks, STLA AutoDrive will enhance the driving experience, making time spent behind the wheel more efficient and enjoyable.”

The operation is intuitive: when conditions allow, the system signals its availability and can be activated via a dedicated button. Once operational, it autonomously manages speed, safety distances, steering, and braking. The system uses advanced sensors to constantly monitor the surrounding environment, ensuring reliable performance even in low visibility or adverse weather conditions, with a sensor self-cleaning system to maintain efficiency.

At higher speeds, STLA AutoDrive offers Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) functionality, including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. The scalable architecture allows implementation across all Stellantis vehicles in global markets, with over-the-air update capabilities and real-time data-based optimizations.

Future developments of the system may include hands-free and eyes-off operation up to 95 km/h (59 mph) and off-road automation capabilities for specific models. The system complies with all regulations in target markets, requiring drivers to remain seated, belted, and ready to take control when necessary.