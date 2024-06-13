Sochaux: end of an era – last thermic car produced

June 2024 will forever be a historic moment for the Stellantis plant in Sochaux, France. In fact, a few days ago the last thermal car, a Peugeot 3008, rolled off the production line. This is an exciting moment that marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under the banner of electrification that has been shaking up the automotive market so much lately.

Stellantis Sochaux: the last Peugeot 3008 with combustion engine has rolled off the production line

The Peugeot 3008, produced in more than 1.3 million units, has always been a major landmark for the Sochaux factory and the Stellantis group. Also sold in 130 countries, it has contributed to the company’s success for several years, leaving out the strong production numbers and even enabling the introduction of the night shift among workers.

The end of production of the thermal 3008 does not mean the end for the Sochaux plant, however. On the contrary, it represents a new beginning. The factory in fact, after creating the last thermal car is now ready to devote itself entirely to the production of 100 percent electric and light hybrid models, starting with the new generation of 3008 and 5008.

Stellantis has already announced major investments for the Sochaux site. This is a business move that will give the factory the opportunity to transform into a center of excellence for the production of electric vehicles. The goal will certainly be to maintain Stellantis‘ leadership in the French automotive market and to create many new high-skill jobs. A real economic development not only for the brand but also for the country. Electrification certainly represents a great opportunity for Sochaux’s future, but for the near to come, there is no shortage of concerns. Some unions are concerned that the transition could result in job losses, while others have doubts about consumers’ ability to purchase new electric vehicles. This is because as we currently know, the costs of the cars we will drive in the future are significantly more expensive than those with combustion engines.

Despite these challenges, Sochaux’s future nevertheless appears full of great possibilities. Stellantis continues to believe strongly in electrification and has invested great resources to make the Sochaux plant a benchmark for sustainable vehicle production. Precisely for this reason, the history of this factory that has lasted so many years is set to continue. And now, a new chapter under the banner of innovation and sustainability is ready to be implemented.