DS 4’s fully electric version is on the horizon

The new features brought by DS Automobiles include the presentation of an internal project called “D85”. It’s nothing more than a large station wagon with the ambitions of an SUV. According to the group’s intentions, it could become the flagship model of the Stellantis brand by the end of the year. But that’s not the only news from DS Automobiles: before this big launch, the smaller DS 4 will arrive, with a length of 4.40 meters, which has received a significant update.

DS 4: first features of the electric version unveiled

Among the mechanical updates will be the introduction of a fully electric version, whose production was still uncertain. Planned from the beginning of the project, the electric variant was first shelved, only to be taken up again, probably due to European regulations planned for the 2030s.

From June it will be possible to order the fully electric DS 4, but the first deliveries will not take place before the end of the year. The DS 4, in the updated range, is built on the same platform as the latest Peugeot 308, but is assembled in Germany, in Rüsselsheim.

The DS 4 is expected to adopt a traction system similar to that of the Sochaux car. However, to maintain its status as a cutting-edge brand, in addition to the extra time obtained compared to the launch of the e-308, the DS 4 will benefit from its own technology for the battery proposal. This will not give it a much greater range than the Peugeot (412 km estimated according to the WLTP cycle).

The trunk capacity will be identical between the plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the DS 4. For this reason, the battery capacity should be between 55 and 60 kWh, ensuring a real range between 250 and 350 km. In terms of power, it is thought that this DS 4 can exceed the 156 horsepower of the Citroen e-C4 and Jeep Avenger with similar characteristics.

Although it does not revolutionize the compact car segment, this new zero-emission powertrain will make the DS 4 the only compact available with all energy variants. Gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid will remain in the catalog along with the electric. This feature could also be interesting in terms of sales for company fleets, a prospect that should never be overlooked even if it is not very profitable. In recent days, DS Automobiles has also announced a special collection dedicated to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the author of “The Little Prince”.