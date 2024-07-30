Stellantis Pro One tops markets in 3 regions in H1 2024: Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Stellantis has reached the number one position in Europe, as well as in South America and the Middle East and Africa region with its commercial vehicle division, Stellantis Pro One, in the first half of 2024. This result underlines Stellantis Pro One’s solid presence in global markets and meets the ambitious objectives of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

“These numbers reflect the strength of our commercial vehicle strategy,” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Pro One. “Our product offensive includes twelve revamped vehicles in the compact, medium and large van classes and continues with the market launch of the new Ram ProMaster EV electric van in North America and the new Fiat Titano pickup in South America.”

Stellantis Pro One not only achieved first place in the three regions mentioned above, but also other excellent results in the first half of 2024. In Europe, Stellantis Pro One is the market leader in the commercial vehicle sector with a 4% growth in sales compared to the previous year and a market share of over 28.5%. Among the countries recording the highest growth, Germany with an increase in market share of 4 percentage points and an increase in sales of over 45%. Here Stellantis Pro One is the leader in the battery electric commercial vehicle (BEV) market with a market share of over 31.9%.

As the European leader in the camper sector, Stellantis Pro One has put about 70% of campers based on the Fiat Ducato on the road. In the Middle East and Africa, Stellantis Pro One is the market leader in commercial vehicles with a 22.2% market share and a 30.8% market share in the van segment. Fiat is in second place in van sales with a 16.7% market share, with Fiat Fiorino among the best-sellers.

In South America, Stellantis Pro One is the market leader in light commercial vehicle, pickup and van sales with market shares of 31.1%, 34.1% and 33.3% respectively. Three Stellantis brands occupy the top five positions in the van segment: Fiat in first place, Peugeot in fourth and Citroën in fifth.

Fiat is the market leader in light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans with market shares of 23.4%, 27.7% and 17.2% respectively. Fiat Strada is the best-selling light commercial vehicle and pickup with market shares of 14.3% and 19.3% respectively. Fiat Fiorino is the best-selling van with a 13.9% market share. Ram records an increase in pickup market share to 5.9% and climbs three positions in the ranking, mainly thanks to the success of the Rampage. The latter is in third place (C-segment pickup) with a 19.5% market share, after only eleven months from launch.

In Brazil, Stellantis Pro One is the market leader in light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans with market shares of 46.9%, 47.3% and 44%. Two Stellantis brands are in the top 5, including Fiat in first place and Ram in fifth place. Fiat light commercial vehicles are the brand leader with a 39.7% market share, while Ram is fifth in pickups with a 7.3% market share, driven by Rampage.

In North America, Stellantis Pro One ranks third in the pickup segment with Ram. In January, Ram introduced the new ProMaster EV electric van, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, and announced the arrival of the ProMaster Cargo. In Australia, Ram is number one in the over-one-ton pickup segment with a 40% market share. Stellantis increases its van market share in Australia to 6.7% from 5.8% last year.

The new Stellantis Pro One van portfolio, which includes Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall, is well positioned with twelve models in all segments with second-generation electrification (battery electric and fuel cell vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups.

The range of large van models is now equipped with the new MultiJet 4.0 engine and an innovative eight-speed automatic transmission, an innovation that will be highly appreciated by enthusiasts of these vehicles. The extremely durable MultiJet 4.0 engine delivers an impressive torque of 450 Nm: the best value in its class for large front-wheel drive vans. In addition, the advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system improves reliability, performance and emissions. The eight-speed automatic transmission ensures an impressive 10% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the current automatic version, thanks to its balanced, efficient and precisely controlled torque.