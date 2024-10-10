Mopar at SEMA 2024 – latest Muscle Flex concept

Mopar has just unveiled another exciting concept vehicle ahead of the 2024 SEMA show. Mopar is definitely a name that brings to mind the history and future of motoring. The company began in 1937 as a simple line of antifreeze products, but today Mopar is a world-renowned brand that represents excellence in car parts, service and customization. Over time, it has dealt with legendary muscle cars to the most innovative electric concepts. In short, Mopar continues to surprise and make enthusiasts around the world dream, especially at SEMA 2024 during which Mopar showcases a new concept.

Mopar, exceptional service and continuous innovation

The company’s name comes from a simple combination of the words ‘MOtor‘ and ‘PARts‘. In fact, Mopar has been providing exceptional parts and customer service for many decades. Mopar has evolved quite gradually over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark especially in the 1960s during the muscle car era. Indeed, the company was notable for the range of parts it had available for these high-performance cars. Customers referred to Mopar to improve the speed and handling of the vehicles, whether for use on urban roads or for use on the track. Over time, Mopar, has greatly expanded to be able to include customer service to parts, so that it can improve support for consumers and dealers from around the world.

Big news at SEMA 2024

The time for muscle cars may have long since ended, but Mopar still believes in a future for these cars. In its second teaser image for 2024 SEMA , Stellantis showed us another sketch that hints at the muscle car of the future. Mopar recently previewed another very exciting concept ahead of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show to be held soon, specifically from Nov. 5-8. In this year’s edition, Mopar is presenting a restomod concept that is based on a classic 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, which has immediately raised great anticipation among all muscle car and even off-road enthusiasts.

Currently, the details of the big news are still secret from Mopar, although the teaser image that was titled ‘Muscle Flex’ gave a glimpse of a small preview. The Plymouth does indeed appear in a dark blue colour – presenting restomod improvements such as modernised bonnet vents, stylish LED headlights and a very aggressive front end extension.

Well knowing Mopar’s great capabilities, we can certainly expect a vehicle that will excite the world. In fact, their past projects have always received a very positive response, created with a perfect mix of classic styling and modern powertrains. A well-known one is surely the 1971 Dodge Challenger Shakedown concept that featured a 392 HEMI V8, which later inspired last year’s ‘Last Call’ Shakedown models. And we agree with what Mopar Insiders think, with the other designs models that have surely impressed the public are the 1968 Dodge Super Charger and the 1968 Dodge D200 Camper Special. So, we can hardly wait to hear more details that are sure to blow all of us enthusiasts away. Let’s hope more additional information comes out very soon.