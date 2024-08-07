Fiat Strada achieves 10-year sales record in brand’s anniversary month

In the month of its 125th anniversary, Fiat had countless reasons to celebrate. Among these were the 45th anniversary of the Fiat 147, the world’s first ethanol-powered car, the 48th anniversary of the Betim Automotive Hub, and to top it off, it ended the month leading the car market in Brazil. One of the brand’s major strengths was the Fiat Strada pickup, which holds the title of best-selling vehicle in Brazil and also achieved a historic performance with 14,192 registrations, the highest registration volume since September 2014.

Fiat Strada reached its highest registration volume in ten years this July

Last July, Fiat sold 50,475 units and gained a market share of 22.1 percent. The brand’s share grew by 3.3 percentage points compared to the previous month. Finally, Fiat has three models in the overall top 10 best-selling list in the country: the Strada in first position, the Argo in third place with 8,663 units sold, and the Mobi in eighth place with 6,807 registrations.

Among sedans, the brand occupies the first position with 15,475 units sold, representing 26.1 percent of the segment’s share. It’s also in first place in the pickup segment, with 20,554 units sold and a 45.9 percent market share. In the van segment, Fiat maintains leadership with 2,525 units sold, reaching a 38.6 percent share.

“July was a month full of celebrations for Fiat. It’s great to have achieved this impressive result with Strada, as well as being, once again, at the forefront of the Brazilian market while we celebrate the brand’s anniversaries in Brazil. It’s worth remembering that the pickup achieved its best performance in 2024, as well as the highest result in the last 10 years, with sales growth of over 87 percent compared to the previous month,” said Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Stellantis in Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.

Since the beginning of the 2024, Fiat has been the market leader with a 20.7 percent market share and 270,930 registered units, which is 65,191 units more than the second-place finisher. The good news doesn’t end here: since the beginning of the year, Fiat Strada has reclaimed the position of the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, with 70,793 registered units. With a total of three cars in the top 10 best-selling cars in the country, the brand still has the Fiat Argo in fifth place, with 48,289 registered units, and the Mobi in seventh place, with 39,047 cars sold.

Furthermore, this year Fiat is the leader in three categories. In sedans, 87,362 units were sold, equivalent to 23.9 percent of the segment’s market share. In pickups, 101,391 units were sold, equivalent to 40.2 percent of the market. In the van segment, Fiat maintains leadership with 13,882 units sold, reaching a 38.6 percent share.