Jeep Renegade and Compass: the queens of the Brazilian market with the title of Best Buy 2024

Jeep models are continuing to enjoy great success in Brazil. The renowned automotive magazine Quatro Rodas, in fact, recently awarded the prestigious Best Buy 2024 awards to the American brand’s two big Jee stars Renegade and Compass.

Best Buy 2024: Jeep takes the podium with Renegade and Compass

This Best Buy award is certainly one of the most important in the Brazilian automotive industry. It takes a close look at a wide range of factors, including value for money, maintenance costs, insurance and warranty. In the evaluation held this year, as many as 31 categories were considered, and Jeep stood out in two of them.

For the category of SUVs up to 120,000 reais, the win went to the Jeep Renegade, 1.3 turbo version. This model was particularly appreciated due to its very attractive design, brilliant performance and great versatility. Thanks to these features, it managed to confirm itself as the benchmark in the segment. The T270 engine, the most powerful in its class, guarantees a very exciting drive with great acceleration and excellent performance.

Jeep Compass Overland takes the title of best SUV

Ascending the category, we find the Jeep Compass Overland version, which has been proclaimed the best SUV up to 270,000 reais. the car mounts the powerful 272-hp Hurricane 2.0 turbocharged engine, which allows the Compass to offer sports car performance and a ride comfort that is difficult to compare. Not surprisingly, this formidable car is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

Completing the picture of the awards is the Jeep Commander Overland 1.3 turbo, which took an excellent second place in the same category as the Compass, confirming in all respects the excellence of the entire Jeep range. These awards are confirmation of the great work that is performed daily by Jeep in Brazil. The American company has been able to interpret in the most correct way the needs of local consumers, putting on offer vehicles that are robust, reliable and equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Recently, with the brand launching the 2025 line of Renegade and Compass models, new versions and numerous upgrades were made available to the market to cater to an increasingly challenging audience.