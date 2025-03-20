Revolution new Jeep Renegade: after its debut everything will change for the American brand

The image presented here shows a preview of the new Jeep Renegade, one of the American automaker’s future models. Although the launch date is still uncertain, it is confirmed that it will not happen before 2027. Some experts even speculate a longer wait, considering that the current model will receive an aesthetic update in South America in early 2026.

New Renegade, a key role in Jeep’s global strategy

The new Jeep Renegade is a model that promises to redefine standards in the segment. Although the debut date remains shrouded in mystery, it is certain that its unveiling will mark a turning point for the American brand.

These images of the new Renegade were released through a famous render. However, the wait could extend until 2027 or even beyond, considering recent rumors-which we have already discussed in another article-about the restyling of the current model planned for South America in 2026.

The uncertainty about the launch date only adds to the interest in this car, a symbol of constant evolution in the automotive landscape. The new Jeep Renegade represents a significant step forward for the brand, projected toward a future of innovation and cutting-edge design.

Anticipation is palpable for the debut of the new Jeep Renegade, a model destined to mark a decisive turning point for the American brand. Expectations are high, with some industry experts speculating on an impact comparable to a true revolution.

New Jeep Renegade, major new features on the way

The new Renegade will position itself as a key pillar in Jeep’s worldwide growth, with the goal of gaining new market share and increasing registrations. The design and features of the new model will differ significantly from the current generation, with an evolution that may exceed expectations raised by early renderings.

One of the key points concerns the platform on which the new Renegade will be built. There are two options in contention: the STLA Small platform, which would give the model a more premium positioning, or the “smart car” platform used by the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroen C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera, which would provide a more affordable model.

The choice of platform will also influence the range of available engines. In the first case, the Renegade would be positioned as a bigger sister to the Avenger, with a premium offering and a higher price tag. In the second case, however, Jeep could offer a low-cost model, with a competitive starting price for both the electric and hybrid versions.

Compared to the current generation, the new Renegade will be slightly larger, exceeding 4.3 meters in length. This choice will allow the model to be more differentiated from the Avenger and offer a more spacious and comfortable driving experience.

A significant change awaits the new Jeep Renegade: production will no longer take place in Italy. The latest rumors point to Spain as the likely production site, although there is no official confirmation at the moment.

Strategic choices and timing, Pomigliano excluded from options

The possibility of production on the STLA Small platform initially opened up the possibility of an Italian plant, specifically Pomigliano. However, it appears that Stellantis has other plans for this production site, which is intended to accommodate other models, including the new Fiat Pandina, production of which has been confirmed for 2030.

The decision on the production site is a key piece in Stellantis’ strategy for the new Renegade. In the coming months, more details will emerge, unveiling the automotive group’s final choices.