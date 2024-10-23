Stellantis, STLA Small platform development reportedly delayed by two years

According to Spanish media La Tribuna de Automoción, the development of Stellantis’ new STLA Small platform is reportedly at least two years behind schedule. This new platform will underpin the next generation Peugeot 2008, which was supposed to begin production at the Vigo plant in Spain between 2027 and 2028. However, according to insider reports, it appears that the automotive group is significantly delayed and might postpone its market launch.

Stellantis delays the debut of new STLA Small platform

The date is expected to slip to September 2029, and consequently, the debut of the new generation Peugeot 2008 will also be delayed. Production is expected to reach 195,000 units per year, and it’s worth noting that the STLA Small platform works with both electric and hybrid models.

Despite the production slowdown, Stellantis should still be able to maintain the necessary requirements to access incentives under the Spanish Perte VEC program, thus avoiding the difficulties encountered by other manufacturers. The production volumes, although reduced, would remain within the limits established by regulations for the disbursement of these contributions.

It should be noted that Stellantis has received two funding packages from the Spanish government for the development of the new STLA Small platform at the Vigo plant: a main contribution of 31.1 million euros ($33.2 million USD) and an additional allocation of 9.9 million euros ($10.6 million USD). Both funds, still pending final approval, can be used by Stellantis over five years from their validation.

The delay in the implementation timeline of the new platform would be primarily linked to the desire to continue production of current thermal and hybrid models on the CMP platform, at least until 2028 or 2029.