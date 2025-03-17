Jeep Renegade: a redesign and a new engine coming to Brazil in early 2026

Jeep Renegade will undergo an aesthetic update in early 2026. This restyling will also introduce a new light hybrid engine (MHEV) to the model’s lineup intended for the South American market.

Jeep Renegade restyling planned for 2026

Jeep’s popular compact SUV, Renegade, is preparing for a major update for the Brazilian market. Despite rumors of a new generation, the current model will continue to be produced and sold in South America, with a redesign planned for early 2026, according to source Brazilian press Autos Segredos.

The update will bring with it a refreshed design, both externally and internally, with the goal of keeping the Renegade fresh and attractive. Updates to the headlight clusters, bumpers and front grille are expected, as well as improvements to the cabin, with new trim and on-board technologies.

The most notable change will be the introduction of a mild-hybrid engine (MHEV) to the Brazilian lineup. This mild-hybrid system, which will flank the existing combustion engines, will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions, improving the vehicle’s overall efficiency.

This redesign and the introduction of the hybrid engine are designed specifically for the Brazilian market, where the Renegade continues to be a successful model. Jeep aims to consolidate its presence in South America by offering an updated product that keeps up with automotive trends.

Aesthetic and hybrid innovations for the restyled Jeep Renegade

The first stages of testing are imminent, with prototypes ready to ply the roads to refine the aesthetic and mechanical changes. Aesthetic changes will focus mainly on the front and rear, retaining the iconic Jeep design. The revamped front bumper, while retaining the classic seven-slot grille and distinctive headlights, will provide a more modern and rugged appearance. Laterally, the focus will be on new wheel designs. The rear will see an update of the headlight clusters, in line with styling evolutions since the model’s launch in 2015. The interior will be enhanced with new upholstery and trim for an even more comfortable driving experience.

Mild-Hybrid Engine (MHEV) Introduction

The real breakthrough will be the introduction of the 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system, expected by the end of 2026, simultaneous with the debut on the Fiat Toro 2026. This mild-hybrid system, consisting of two electric motors, will improve efficiency and reduce emissions. One electric motor will replace the alternator and starter motor, while the second, more powerful motor will be integrated into the E-DCT automatic transmission. The latter will provide a boost of 28 hp and 5.6 kgm of torque, optimizing performance and fuel economy.

With this redesign and the introduction of MHEV technology Jeep Renegade is preparing to meet the challenges of the future, offering an SUV that is increasingly efficient, modern and in line with the needs of the South American market. This system, heir to the proven 12-volt system, could be named T270 Hybrid, following Jeep’s nomenclature logic.

The E-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission

At the heart of the hybrid system will be the seven-speed E-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, designed to handle up to 35.6 kgm of torque. This gearbox, compatible with the PHEV system in the next-generation Jeep Compass, will ensure smooth and quick transitions between gears. Powering the system will be a 48-volt battery with 0.9 kWh capacity, strategically placed under the driver’s seat, as already seen in the Pulse and Fastback models.

On-board electronics will intelligently manage transitions between thermal, electric and hybrid modes, optimizing efficiency and fuel economy. The electric motor integrated into the E-DCT transmission will provide power for propulsion in all-electric mode or in synergy with the heat engine, ensuring brilliant performance in every situation.