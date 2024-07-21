Rare 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale with 31,439 km is up for auction in Spain

In Spain, a 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V is up for auction on Collecting Cars. This unique specimen, located in Ferrol (La Coruña, Galicia), has covered only 31,439 kilometers in three decades. This vehicle has spent much of its life in Sweden and Spain, is painted in gray with red details and HF badges on the doors, retains the original 15-inch wheels in body color, and features gray fabric interiors with multicolored patterns on seats and door panels.

Equipped with power steering, Bosch ABS, central locking, heated rear window, and Recaro front seats, the Delta HF Integrale also includes the original owner’s manuals and Swedish registration documents. The 2.0-liter 16-valve turbo engine delivers 200 HP, transferred to an all-wheel drive system through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, has confirmed that the Lancia Delta will make its return in 2028 as a fully electric model, which will mark a key point in the brand’s revival strategy. Napolitano has anticipated that Lancia’s future will focus on electric mobility, with the launch of additional models such as the new Gamma in 2026, based on the STLA Medium platform and with a range of 700 kilometers.

The new Lancia Gamma will be a coupe SUV and will be inspired by the historic sedan from the ’70s and ’80s. It promises high performance with an electric powertrain that could exceed 400 horsepower and a 104 kWh battery. The HF version of the upcoming Lancia Gamma will arrive in 2027 and will be characterized by a modern design with distinctive elements such as the chalice on the front and an aerodynamic line. The price could be around 70,000 euros, reflecting the emphasis on high performance and advanced electric technology. In recent days, the brand has published a preview of the engine sound of the Ypsilon HF Rally and announced the debut date of the new Ypsilon HF.