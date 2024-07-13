New Lancia Gamma: here’s everything we know

The new Lancia Gamma, which we show you here in a recent render by designer and digital creator Mirko del Prete, is getting closer to its moment of truth. Its debut is scheduled for the first half of 2026, but it’s likely that the first hints about this highly anticipated vehicle, the future flagship of the Italian car manufacturer, may arrive in the coming months.

New Lancia Gamma is getting closer to its debut: the flagship will launch in early 2026

The new Lancia Gamma will be a 4.7-meter-long fastback that is expected to be purely electric, although this aspect could change in the near future. The vehicle will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. Here, the car will be manufactured alongside two Jeep models and two DS Automobiles models.

Thus, it will be a Made in Italy vehicle designed, developed, and produced in Italy. This model, in addition to growing the Lancia brand in the premium segment in Europe, should provide an important contribution to achieving the goal of the Italian government and Stellantis to return to producing 1 million cars per year in the country.

The new Lancia Gamma will be the second of three models that Lancia will bring to market to relaunch itself in grand style in the premium segment of the European auto market. The other two are the new Lancia Ypsilon, which debuted in recent months, and the new Lancia Delta, which will arrive on the market in 2028. This model should particularly provide a significant contribution to the growth of the Stellantis brand’s market share in major European markets, especially in Germany and France. We will see in the coming months what updates will arrive regarding the future flagship of the Italian car manufacturer.