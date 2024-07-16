New Lancia Ypsilon HF Rally: here’s a preview of the engine sound

With the arrival of the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon, the car manufacturer has also announced the sporty version of the vehicle, set to hit the market next year. Moreover, the new Ypsilon will bring the Italian brand back to compete in the world of rally. In this regard, after presenting the first images of the HF and HF Rally versions, the car manufacturer has posted a video on social media where it’s possible to hear the vehicle’s engine roar.

Lancia Ypsilon HF Rally: the Italian brand publishes the sound of the engine

The “old” Ypsilon, which until the end was at the top of sales charts in Italy, has officially retired. The reason is a new European regulation that requires new cars to have mandatory ADAS from July 7, including a speed limiter. The old Ypsilon was obviously devoid of this technology and, for this reason, the brand decided to withdraw the car from the market. A different choice, however, was made by Fiat with its Panda. The company, which recently celebrated its 125 years of activity, has decided to reintroduce the “old” Panda with mandatory ADAS systems, which will accompany the new Grande Panda within the range.

Returning to the Ypsilon HF Rally, the post published on social media reads: “Here’s the sound of something extraordinary that’s coming. A legend is preparing for its return. Can you feel all the excitement? Guess what it is.” Unlike the Lancia Ypsilon HF, which will be exclusively electric, the HF Rally version will be equipped with an internal combustion engine, specifically a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine producing 212 HP. The sound, as can be heard from the video, is very promising and will be decidedly aggressive.

The company is also working with Miki Biasion, former driver and world rally champion with Martini Racing, who will refine the Ypsilon HF Rally for its debut in the rally championship, which should take place next year. We can only wait for further news about the model, curious to discover all the details.