Ram’s new full-size SUV could be the return of the legendary Ramcharger

Stellantis has officially confirmed the arrival of a new full-size SUV from Ram, marking the brand’s return to the large American SUV segment after more than 30 years. The announcement was made by CEO Antonio Filosa during Stellantis’ Q3 2025 results presentation. It came with a $13 billion investment plan to strengthen production at U.S. plants.

Ram gears up for a big comeback: a Full-Size SUV built in the U.S.

The new SUV will be built at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan, the same facility that produces the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It will share the body-on-frame platform, ensuring high durability and strong towing capacity. Stellantis will invest about $100 million to update the production line and create over 900 new jobs, reinforcing its industrial presence in the United States.

For Ram, this marks a strategic return. The brand has not offered a large SUV since the Ramcharger ended in the early 1990s. The new model will enter a segment ruled by rivals like the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition. It aims to deliver a mix of power, comfort, and technology. At the same time, it will stay true to the brand’s bold and muscular identity.

According to Filosa, the SUV will come with both combustion engines and an extended-range electric (REEV) version. This is the same technology planned for the Grand Wagoneer REEV and Ram 1500 REV. The system pairs a 92 kWh battery with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that acts as a generator. It powers the front and rear electric motors. Total output should exceed 640 hp with 443 lb-ft of torque. Performance will match that of a sports car, with 0–62 mph acceleration in about 4.5 seconds.

Estimated range will surpass 500 miles (800 km), thanks to the combination of battery power and range-extending engine, even with a smaller fuel tank than the Grand Wagoneer REEV. The official name of the new SUV has yet to be revealed. However, reports suggest a possible revival of the Ramcharger nameplate, honoring the brand’s storied past.

Ram is preparing for a major expansion in the U.S. market, adding a luxury high-performance SUV to its lineup of pickups. The model is expected to become a new benchmark for the brand and a cornerstone of Stellantis’ North American strategy.