Stellantis back to growth: revenue up 13% in the third quarter, 2025 outlook confirmed

For Stellantis too the time has come to report third quarter 2025 financial data. The company reported a 13% increase in net revenues compared to the same period in 2024, equal to €37.2 billion. Driving this result was growth in North America, enlarged Europe and Middle East and Africa. Instead, South America registered a moderate decline. Consolidated deliveries in the quarter reached 1.3 million units, a 13% increase over last year (about 152,000 more vehicles). The largest increase concerns in particular the 35% improvement in North America, mainly thanks to the stabilization of stock dynamics compared to the previous year, when the U.S. dealer inventory reduction initiative had temporarily reduced production.

Stellantis Q3 2025 revenue up 13% with North America sales growing 35%

“As we continue to implement important strategic changes to offer our customers greater freedom of choice, the third quarter highlighted positive sequential progress and solid performance compared to the previous year, with the return to revenue growth,” commented Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. “This is an encouraging result and we continue to strengthen this progress. We are also taking decisive action to align Stellantis’ resources, programs and plans to support profitable long-term growth, including our recent announcement of a $13 billion investment in the United States.”

Moving forward, global sales increased 4% over the previous year, thanks to growth in the Middle East and Africa, North America and enlarged Europe regions. Total inventories of 1,252 thousand units (owned stock of 363 thousand units) as of September 30, 2025, +4% compared to end of June. At the end of the third quarter Stellantis recalls having launched 6 of the 10 new models planned for 2025. Additionally, orders have started for the Dodge Charger Scat Pack (2-door) with SIXPACK engine, the four-door Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep Cherokee, Fiat 500 Hybrid and DS N° 8.

Sales particularly strong in the United States with a 6% increase in the third quarter compared to the previous year. This trend is found in Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands, bringing the company to a monthly market share of 8.7% in September, the highest in the last 15 months. In the third quarter of the year there was also the return to market of the Ram 1500 with HEMI V8 engine.

Looking instead at Europe, several recently introduced models, including Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, favored an improvement in market share in the B-segment. Stellantis in fact emphasizes that net revenues increased 4% compared to the same period last year. Market share in EU30 fell to 15.4%, due to market declines in France and Italy, where Stellantis has greater exposure, and a moderately lower market share in the LCV segment. Outside these two markets, aggregate sales grew 6% compared to the previous year, driven by the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by South America.

Among the most important events of this quarter, Stellantis recalls the renewal of its Leadership Team and the announcement of the $13 billion mega investment over 4 years for the American market. And looking to the last quarter of 2025, the company confirms its financial guidance for the second half of the year, which expects continuous improvement in net revenues, AOI and net industrial cash flows compared to the first half of 2025.

“As we continue to make important and necessary modifications to our strategic and product plans, also in response to regulatory, geopolitical, macroeconomic and other external and internal developments, we expect to sustain charges in the second half of 2025 that, once defined, we expect will be largely excluded from AOI. We have undertaken a review of the warranty estimation process, which we expect will result in estimate updates and non-recurring charges in the second half of 2025.”