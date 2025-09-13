Stellantis cancels the electric Ram pickup due to weak demand

With demand for full-size battery-electric pickups slowing in North America, Stellantis has decided to revise its strategy and halt the development of a BEV truck. Ram has officially canceled the fully electric Ram 1500 REV, though the name won’t disappear. Instead, it will be used for the upcoming 2026 model featuring range-extender technology, previously known as the Ramcharger. This truck is expected to set a new benchmark in the half-ton segment, offering greater driving range, class-leading towing capacity, and top-tier payload performance.

Stellantis pulls the plug on full-size electric pickup, shifts focus to range-extender Ram 1500 REV

The move came as a surprise, since the development of the electric truck appeared close to completion. After several delays, its launch had been set for 2027, with planned battery packs of 168 kWh and 229 kWh, providing up to 500 miles (805 km) of range. The project also included dual-motor all-wheel drive delivering 654 hp (488 kW) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque, capable of sprinting from 0–60 mph (0–96 km/h) in 4.4 seconds.

Under the new strategy, Stellantis is keeping the Ram 1500 REV name but assigning it to the range-extender model. Expected in 2026, the truck retains its claimed 690 miles (1,110 km) of range and a 0–60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, despite ongoing specification updates. Still, the rebranding and the elimination of the fully electric version leave several questions unanswered about the vehicle’s final configuration.

The decision reflects a major shift in Stellantis’ strategy, acknowledging the challenges of going fully electric in a U.S. market where demand remains soft. Instead, the group is betting on alternative solutions to secure higher volumes and a more balanced approach between innovation and economic sustainability.