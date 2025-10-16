Jeep unveils fresh details on its upcoming Grand Wagoneer REEV

Jeep enters a new era with the 2026 Grand Wagoneer REEV, its first range-extended electric SUV. This model marks a turning point for the American brand, which combines luxury and off-road tradition with the most advanced electric technology. From 2026 the Jeep premium range will be simplified and the Grand Wagoneer will become the absolute flagship model, incorporating the Wagoneer name and consolidating its identity as an emblem of luxury. As Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep, explained, the goal is to offer clarity to customers and dealers, making the Grand Wagoneer the ultimate expression of the brand’s values.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV debuts with 647-hp range-extended electric powertrain

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV will be the first large American SUV to use a Range-Extended Electric Vehicle system. This technology combines a 92 kWh liquid-cooled battery with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that doesn’t directly drive the wheels, but powers a 130 kW generator capable of recharging the battery or maintaining its level while driving. The result is a completely electric driving experience, with immediate torque, silence and absence of vibrations. When the battery runs out, the combustion engine comes into operation producing energy to continue the journey without range anxiety. According to Micky Bly, Stellantis vice president for propulsion systems, this system offers the pleasure and fluidity of electric driving for daily use, but also the freedom to tackle long trips without depending on charging stations.

Total power reaches 647 horsepower and 840 Nm of torque, making the Grand Wagoneer REEV the most powerful Jeep ever. The 0-60 mph sprint is covered in just five seconds, while total range is estimated at about 500 miles with full tank and battery. The 75-liter tank, combined with the Atkinson cycle engine, has been designed to ensure efficiency and balanced performance. The system operates in three modes: EV Mode, which uses only the battery for zero-emissions driving; Hybrid Mode, where the V6 engine generates electricity to power the motors and stabilize charge; and Power Looping Mode, active during heavy loads or climbs, to provide constant power.

The REEV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase versions, maintaining a spacious and comfortable three-row cabin. The battery is integrated into the floor, ensuring an uncompromised cabin and balanced setup. The design retains the imposing character typical of the Grand Wagoneer, but introduces exclusive details and distinctive finishes that enhance its technological and modern character.

Although belonging to the electrified versions family, the REEV will not carry the 4xe badge. Jeep is in fact revising its naming strategy to avoid confusion with plug-in hybrids, clearly distinguishing the different technologies available. Broderdorf explained that the goal is to communicate more clearly what each type of propulsion represents, in line with the new philosophy wanted by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

The official debut of the Grand Wagoneer REEV is scheduled for the first half of 2026, but Jeep will not advance the launch until the vehicle is perfectly ready. Broderdorf reiterated that for the brand dates don’t matter but quality does, emphasizing that “Filosa is determined to do things the right way.”