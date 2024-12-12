Ram’s new CEO admits sharp sales decline: “We’re taking a beating”

Ram, despite being one of Stellantis’ flagship brands, is going through a difficult period in the American market. Sales declined by 24% in the first nine months of 2024, leading to an immediate reaction from the board of directors who appointed Tim Kuniskis as the new CEO, replacing Christine Feuell. This change comes after Carlos Tavares‘ resignation as Stellantis CEO. Kuniskis had left Stellantis and the leadership of Dodge and Ram brands on June 1st, after 32 years in the industry. However, it seems retirement isn’t for him: “It was nice for about two weeks, but then you get bored to death,” joked Ram’s CEO.

Ram wants to reverse its sales trend in the United States with Tim Kuniskis’ return as CEO

In an interview with Automotive News, Kuniskis, drawing from his experience leading Dodge and Ram in the past, openly addressed the situation: “Let’s be absolutely honest: we’re taking a beating.” The new CEO identified the main cause of the difficulties as the delay between new model announcements and their actual availability at dealerships.

The situation is particularly evident with the premium versions of the Ram 1500, such as the RHO and Tungsten, which are still scarcely available. The launch of electric models 1500 REV and Ramcharger has also been postponed to 2025, contributing to the brand’s current difficulties. Regarding the RHO, he stated: “It should have been ready by early summer. I don’t even have the RHO I ordered yet.” Furthermore, regarding the situation in the American market: “Everyone is kicking our butts, as the numbers show. But all this will change,” he admitted.

However, Kuniskis appears optimistic about the future: “The situation is improving and will change.” The revival plan includes improving production quality at the Sterling Heights facility and introducing a new mid-size pickup truck, likely the Dakota’s successor, to expand the brand’s presence in new market segments. Finally, according to the latest reports, the brand is expected to unveil the new Ram Heavy Duty at the upcoming 2025 Detroit Auto Show.