Stellantis Mexico, Ram 1500 RHO 2025 arrives in Mexico

The vehicle is powered by the new, more powerful and efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine. So we are talking 540 hp, 521 lb-ft of torque, 0-100 km per hour in 4.6 seconds. Also, quarter mile at 13.1 at 170 km/h and to top it off a top speed of 190 km/h.

Ram 1500 RHO equipment and price

Equipped with a unique and rugged large-travel suspension system with adaptive damping that, inspired by all terrain prepared for desert running, integrates high-strength perforated aluminum front upper and lower control arms with special attention to tire entry and exit angles during the suspension cycle. Ram 1500 RHO 2025 features the best interior in its class with more than 50 combined inches on digital screens available to the owner, including a class-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen and two wireless cargo panels. Ram RHO 2025 will be incorporated into the Ram portfolio in Mexico with a price tag of $2,199,900 pesos

Unstoppable performance, power and capability

The new Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) 3.0-liter engine is the most powerful six-cylinder in the segment. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that provides quick and precise gear changes in both normal and high-performance driving conditions. This new powertrain is 150 pounds lighter than that of the previous high-performance Ram 1500 and features a more balanced weight distribution. Ram 1500 RHO 2025 benefits by offering greater agility and responsiveness.

The high-flow air induction system features a duct in the hood that drains water and filters debris to prevent it from reaching the engine, helping the pickup “breathe” only clean, fresh air. A high-capacity filter with radial seal is housed in an open air box that provides easy access for quick cleanup on the ground.

The RHO variant features a new exhaust system that differs from the rest of the Ram 1500 line. It is a low restriction “Sport Tune” system with dual authentic pipes running from the front to the rear of the vehicle.

Other equipment

It is also equipped with a BorgWarner 48-13 permanent active transfer box that makes it easier to overcome any off-road obstacle regardless of weather conditions. This transfer box features numerous internal enhancements for increased strength and durability. Ram 1500 RHO has a reduction ratio of 2.64:1, which is ideal for driving over rocks, and allows flat towing with the gear engaged.

Offers an independent front suspension system with high-performance active shocks made of high-strength aluminum. It includes unique forged aluminum upper and lower front control arms that pay special attention to tire attack and exit angles during the suspension cycle. The longer and larger front upper and lower control arms are designed to increase tire travel and axle width.

This suspension system features more resilient springs, a rubber anti-rebound bumper and readjusted shock absorber control to provide improved performance and strength.” For more information on design and other details as well, you can visit the official Stellantis press release dated Dec. 9, 2024.