Ram might unveil the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty in Detroit

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is approaching, and many are wondering what Stellantis will bring to the show. The media day, which will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025, will likely feature Ram presenting its 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models, making their first public debut.

The new 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty maintain the fourth generation’s foundation but are renewed in several aspects. They are still available in three versions: Regular Cab, Crew Cab, and Mega Cab. The exterior design has been updated with a new front end and new headlights. Base models, including the Tradesman and Big Horn, have standard LED headlights, while more expensive models feature more advanced projector LED headlights. The same applies to taillights: incandescent on base models, LED on high-end ones.

An important new feature is that all 2025 models will have Adaptive Cruise Control as standard equipment, for safer and more comfortable driving. Some models may also feature the new Uconnect 5 multimedia system with a 14.4-inch screen.

Regarding trim levels, the top-tier Tungsten level will no longer be available. It will be replaced by the Limited trim. Other trim levels remain: Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, and Longhorn, each with its specific features.

Under the hood, we still find the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 gasoline engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine is also available and has received several improvements. Changes include a new cylinder head, the introduction of glow plugs instead of the grid heater, a revised intake manifold to improve airflow, easier-to-replace filters, and a redesigned fuel pump for improved reliability.

Another important innovation is the new ZF PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the old 6-speed transmissions. This transmission allows for smoother driving and lower fuel consumption. Performance is also improved thanks to a new 10-blade Holset turbocharger. These new models will be presented at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, where Stellantis will showcase all the innovations for the new year.