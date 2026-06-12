Ram’s entry-level Rumble Bee 5.7 may start at $60,000

Ram reportedly wants to position the future 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7 at around $60,000, a figure that has not yet been made official but was mentioned by CEO Tim Kuniskis during his appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage. The version equipped with the 5.7-litre HEMI engine would sit as the entry-level variant of the Rumble Bee family, below the 392 HEMI versions and the range-topping 777 hp SRT model. According to the brand, it should become the volume engine of the line thanks to its balance between content, performance and cost.

Under the bonnet sits the familiar 345 cubic-inch HEMI V8, a naturally aspirated 5.7-litre engine producing a declared 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, equal to around 556 Nm. The engine keeps its pushrod architecture, aluminium heads, variable valve timing, active intake manifold and MDS system, which can deactivate four cylinders during lighter driving phases. For this application, however, Ram has reportedly removed both eTorque and start-stop, a choice likely to please more traditional customers.

Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7 targets $60,000 price with classic HEMI V8

The transmission uses the eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP75 automatic with aluminium paddle shifters on the steering wheel, while declared performance includes a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds and a quarter mile in 14.6 seconds at 93 mph. Every example will receive a BorgWarner 48-11 transfer case with permanent all-wheel drive and a dedicated button to disconnect the front axle. This solution allows the driver to use the pick-up in pure rear-wheel-drive mode when desired. The axle ratio stands at 3.92, while a limited-slip differential should also be available.

Visually, the Rumble Bee 5.7 adopts the widebody setup already seen on the RHO and TRX, with body-coloured widened wheel arches, a specific front end and a stance that looks more planted on the road. Instead of traditional tow hooks, the front bumper integrates functional air intakes to cool the brakes, while the LED lighting comes from higher trims and the mirrors derive from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. These details give the truck a more refined appearance than its price positioning might suggest.

The cabin follows a functional and sober approach, with manually adjustable cloth front seats, Black Onyx Chrome details, Medium Greystone stitching, a flat-bottom sports steering wheel, Uconnect 5 infotainment with an 8.4-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with dedicated Rumble Bee graphics and a six-speaker audio system, in line with a configuration focused more on driving than luxury.

The chassis uses Bilstein monotube dampers on all four wheels, with double wishbones and coil springs at the front and a five-link layout at the rear. Standard equipment includes 22 x 10-inch wheels with 285/45R22 tyres, while an optional package, expected to arrive later, will bring 20 x 10-inch wheels with wider 305/50R20 tyres.

The sporty character does not eliminate the functional side. Ram claims a maximum towing capacity of 8,890 lb, around 4,032 kg, a figure that would make the 5.7 the Rumble Bee with the highest towing capacity in the entire family. Payload capacity stands at 1,150 lb, equal to around 522 kg.

The model will sit above the Ram 1500 Express and Warlock and should later receive Direct Connection support for further official customisation and performance upgrades. According to Kuniskis, Ram could reveal more details at Roadkill Nights. Production will take place at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico, with dealership arrivals expected by the end of the year. The 392 HEMI versions and the range-topping Rumble Bee SRT should follow by the end of the second quarter of 2027.